ABN AMRO Bank N : Analyst and investor call presentation Q2 2020​ (PDF 2 MB)

Investor Relations results Q2 2020 investor and analyst presentation 12 August 2020 Highlights Q2, decisive action on CIB Strategy and Covid-19 Progress on priorities new CEO: Covid-19, strategy, license to operate and culture. Outcome CIB review announced

Covid-19, strategy, license to operate and culture. Outcome CIB review announced Update on strategy review, including operational efficiency, financial targets and capital in November

NL is easing out of a well controlled soft lockdown; positive signs of economic recovery although uncertain outlook Financials and outlook Q2 around breakeven net result (-5m) reflecting high impairments of 0.7bn, alongside good operational performance

(-5m) reflecting high impairments of 0.7bn, alongside good operational performance NII lower largely reflecting margin pressure from low interest rates; NII guidance c.1.5bn per quarter 1)

Continued delivery on cost-saving programmes; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 2)

cost-saving programmes; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 Impairments, largely in CIB, reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and potential fraud case in Germany; c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps cost of risk expected for FY2020, majority already incurred in H1 2020

Covid-19, low oil price and potential fraud case in Germany; c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps cost of risk expected for FY2020, majority already incurred in H1 2020 Robust capital position with CET1 ratio at 17.3% (c.14% Basel IV) 3) and strong liquidity position to continue our support for clients

and strong Committed to resuming dividends and returning excess capital over time, but following ECB recommendation on not distributing capital until 2021 at the earliest CIB review CIB to focus on NW-Europe and Clearing; TCF to be exited completely and NR and GTL to focus on Europe only

NW-Europe and Clearing; TCF to be exited completely and NR and GTL to focus on Europe only Non-core activities (14bn Basel III RWA) to wind down in 3-4 years, expected to be capital accretive

Excludes possible further TLTRO III benefits: TLTRO III rate -50bps, if lending threshold is met, rate will be lowered with 50bps from June 2020 to June 2021 Before staff-related provision for CIB review of c.200m in Q3 2020 CET1 ratios exclude final dividend of 2019 of 639m (57bps) 2 Delivering on priorities; good progress on strategy review CEO priorities Lead the bank through Covid-19

Covid-19 Strategy review to ensure we deliver on our three strategic pillars; outcome CIB review announced

License to operate - AML investigation ongoing; continued focus to deliver on AML remediation programmes

Culture - respect and empowerment. Clear, actionable targets ensuring accountability throughout the bank Our group strategy principles Purpose - committed to our purpose 'Banking for better, for generations to come'

Focus - best Dutch bank with leading market positions, focused on the Netherlands and NW-European countries

NW-European countries Clients - strengthen presence in selected client segments, working closely together across all business lines

Digital - engage with our clients through simple, innovative solutions supported by state-of-the-art digital client journeys

state-of-the-art digital client journeys Moderate risk - robust capital position and strict risk appetite

Ambition - achieve operating efficiency, strong returns, strict capital allocation and attractive distributions to shareholders Update on strategy, capital and targets in November 3 Dutch society impacted less severely by Covid-19, easing progressing Economies with soft lockdown less impacted by Covid-191) 70 IT Hard lockdown 60 (days) FR 50 UK 40 length US GE NL Soft lockdown 30 Lockdown 20 10 0 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 Lockdown strictness (% fall in activity) Positive signs of easing YoY % Index 20% Consumer expenditure - payment transactions (lhs) 2) 60 10% PMI Netherlands (rhs) 3) 55 0% 50 -10% 45 -20% 40 -30% Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July 35 2020 NL is easing out of a well controlled soft lockdown in May and we see positive signs of economic recovery although uncertain outlook

Despite decline in consumer confidence, housing market remains robust: shortage combined with low interest rates leading to further rise of residential property prices

To date no major uptick in Dutch bankruptcies, see page 26 for more details on Dutch economy Source: ABN AMRO Group Economics, June 2020. Lockdown length is defined as # of days with fall in activity greater than 40% Consumer expenditure based on payment transaction data ABN AMRO Group Economics: total # of card transactions, online payments & cash withdrawals, excl. credit card transactions; corrected for holidays and inflation PMI or Purchasing Managers' Index above 50 represents expansion, under 50 represents contraction; source: Statistics Netherlands (CBS) 4 Dutch economy outperforming Eurozone GDP 1) 1.8% 1.2% NL Eurozone 4% 2.8% 3.2% 0% -4% -5.4% -6.9% -8% 2019 2020E 2021E Unemployment rate 1) Government debt 1) 12% NL Eurozone 120% NL Eurozone 8% 80% 4% 4.5% 10.3% 40% 105% 110% 3.8% 8.2% 9.0% 5.5% 49% 86% 62% 63% 0% 0% 2019 2020E 2021E 2019 2020E 2021E Dutch economy less severely impacted by Covid-19, reflecting benefits from a soft lockdown and strong economic fundamentals

Covid-19, reflecting benefits from a soft lockdown and strong economic fundamentals GDP expected to decline by 2.6% for NL vs. 3.7% for Eurozone over a 2-year period (2019-2021), unemployment rate remains relatively low

2-year period (2019-2021), unemployment rate remains relatively low Govt debt versus GDP expected to increase to 63% (49% YE2019) reflecting pro active government support with scope to do more 1) Source: 2019 Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and Eurostat, forecast by ABN AMRO Group Economics, 18 June 2020 5 Supporting our clients in tough times Retail Banking continues strong performance Almost 100% of client meetings via video banking

c.39k clients receive a payment holiday of which only c.8k for mortgages 1)

c.30% of mortgage clients with 3-months payment holiday require an extension

3-months payment holiday require an extension Deposit volume up 4.2bn in Q2 given lower spending

As of October uniform payment package, allowing easy onboarding for new customers Commercial Banking remains resilient Most clients still doing relatively well due to several support measures, client issues largely confined to specific subsectors

c.47k clients receive payment holiday and 454 clients make use of guaranteed loans (56m) 1)

Drawdowns on existing credit facilities remain limited

Lower credit demand due to granted payment holidays and postponement of investments; deposits up 2.4bn in Q2

Covid-19 platform launched to support SMEs 2) Private Banking developing well New client inflow high (~2,300) in H1 2020, mainly NL

Client assets up 9.7bn in Q2, largely as a result of improved market performance

Only 468 clients need payment holiday and 106 clients make use of guaranteed loans (63m) 1)

Video banking widely adopted in NL, strong increase in foreign offices, high participation webinars

New initiatives and products (e.g. development of Impact Equity Fund and structured product advice) Corporate & Institutional Banking review concluded Dutch client base resilient and benefitting from support provided under government guarantee schemes, e.g. KLM

Already high NPS score further improved in Q2 to 36 (29 at YE2019)

Client loans down 3.8bn in Q2 and back at pre-Covid levels as clients reverse credit facilities drawn in Q1

pre-Covid levels as clients reverse credit facilities drawn in Q1 High impairments mainly in Oil and Gas including Offshore and a potential fraud case Data as of 30 June 2020 Offering propositions of partners and free-of-charge solutions for entrepreneurs e.g. the Tikkie app for business as tool for handling digital payments 6 Q2 results Breakeven net result in Q2, good operating result Good operational performance EUR m Operating result Divestment 1,200 (before impairments) 130 800 400 1,012 854 717 624 786 0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 EUR m 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 Delta Net interest income 1,514 1,681 -10% Net fee and commission income 375 413 -9% Other operating income 1) 96 228 -58% Operating income 1,985 2,321 -15% Operating expenses 2) 1,198 1,310 -8% Operating result 786 1,012 -22% Impairment charges 703 129 Income tax expenses 3) 88 190 -54% Profit -5 693 Q2 2020 operational performance good; around breakeven net result of -5m reflecting 0.7bn of impairments

-5m reflecting 0.7bn of impairments NII impacted by continued deposit margin pressure, lower average volumes and margins

Fees lower as Covid-19 impacted credit cards and asset management fees. Other income around guidance of 100m per quarter

Covid-19 impacted credit cards and asset management fees. Expenses continue to trend down, reflecting delivery on cost-saving programmes

cost-saving programmes High impairments, largely in stage 3 at CIB, reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and a potential fraud case in Germany Q2 2019 Other income includes 130m Stater divestment gain Q2 2019 Operating expenses includes 114m CDD remediation provision for Retail Banking Q2 2020 Effective tax rate c.106% reflecting losses in countries where no benefit arises from these losses due to deteriorating profit 8 Client lending lower largely reflecting reversal of corporate drawdowns Mortgage client lending Corporate client lending Consumer loans client lending EUR bn CAGR = -0.4%1) EUR bn CAGR = -2.8% CB, -7.0% CIB 1) EUR bn CAGR = -4.3%1) CIB Commercial Banking 155 50 18 145 40 12 135 148.1 147.6 147.0 30 43.7 43.6 44.4 42.9 40.7 41.7 6 12.3 11.9 11.6 125 20 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Mortgage market share 15% in Q2 2020, higher new production than last year (up 13%) not sufficient to offset (p)repayments

CIB loans lower, largely reflecting reversals of Q1 drawdowns of committed lines and some FX impact 2)

loans lower, largely reflecting reversals of Q1 drawdowns of committed lines and some FX impact Commercial Banking loans lower, reflecting limited current funding need of clients and selective new intake. Loan book expected to increase modestly into H2 2020 as support measures phase out CAGR Q1 2019 - Q2 2020 FX impact -0.6bnQ-o-Q 9 Net Interest Income resilient vs Q1 2020 despite low interest rates Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) EUR m NIM bps Net interest income Incidental effects 1,800 NIM 4Q rolling avg. 180 1,500 150 1,200 1,636 1,527 1,514 120 900 90 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 Transition NII EUR m 14 -27-11 1,527 1,514 2020 Q1 Deposit margins Asset margins & volumes Clearing & Treasury results 2020 Q2 NII resilient vs Q1 2020 reflecting charging negative rates > 2.5m as of April 2020 (23m), partly offset by deposit margin pressure due to lower interest rates 1)

NIM 7bps lower vs Q1 2020 to 147bps, mainly reflecting increased assets as a result of participation in TLTRO III

Compared to Q2 2019, NII lower mainly reflecting deposit margin pressure and slightly lower average volumes and margins

NII guidance of c.1.5bn per quarter reflecting ongoing margin pressure, before any potential benefit of TLTRO lowered rate 2) , impact CIB review on NII limited in 2020 Around 53bn of deposits between 100k and 2.5m not subject to negative pricing. No negative rates on deposits below 100k (safeguarding c.95% of clients) 32bn taken in TLTRO III to support potential future liquidity needs of clients (o/w 8bn TLTRO II was rolled into TLTRO III): TLTRO III rate -50bps, if lending threshold is met, rate will be lowered with 50bps from June 2020 to June 2021 10 Fees lower as Covid-19 impacted credit cards and asset management fees Net fee income Other operating income EUR m Divestment (Stater) EUR m Other income Divestment effects Net fee income (excl. Stater) Guidance (100m) 500 375 13 250 125 400 438 375 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 225 150 130 75 98 96 0 -41 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 -75 2019 2020 Fees are impacted by decreased credit card usage and lower asset management fees in Q2 vs Q1 2020

Clearing fees decreased by 19m, normalising in Q2 2020 following high market volatility and trading volumes in Q1 2020

Guidance on fees unchanged at c.400m per quarter over time

Other income flat versus Q2 2019 excluding divestments 1) , guidance of 100m per quarter long term maintained and expect to be supported by gains on real estate disposals 1) Q2 2020 (vs Q2 2019): equity participations -1m (15m), XVA 3m (-2m), hedge accounting/RFT costs 5m (6m) 11 Costs well controlled, on track for 2020 target of 5.1bn (ex CIB review) Operating expenses EUR m Personnel Other expenses 1,500 Regulatory levies Incidental effects 1,000 607 570 587 500 555 531 528 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 Transition operating expenses 1) EUR m -70 -51 -26 5 18 34 1,310 -14 1,198 -8 Investments Q2 2019 AML costs Cost saving programmes Improved cost control Divestments & Acquisitions Restructuring Inflation & levies Goodwill PB Q2 2020 Personnel expenses continue to trend down reflecting decrease in pension costs and benefit of cost savings programmes

Other expenses decreased reflecting execution of cost savings programmes (digitalisation & process optimisation)

AML costs in H1 2020 of c.170m, execution progressing despite Covid-19

Covid-19 On track for c.5.1bn of costs in 2020 (excluding CIB review). Cumulative savings of c.1.0bn out c.1.1bn target achieved by 2020 2) AML costs includes c.45m increase in AML costs and 114m decrease in AML remediation provision (114m Q2 2019). Improved cost control relates to lower spending across all business lines, including short term cost savings related to Covid-19 Targeted cumulative cost savings vs. FY2015 cost base. Before staff-related provision for CIB review of c.200m in Q3 2020 12 Q2 impairments mainly stage 3 in CIB and down on Q1 High impairments mainly in CIB and stage 3 Staging broadly stable in Q2 2020 EUR m EUR bn, loans & advances customers Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 315 28 DoD 1) 201 Regular Covid-19 and DoD & oil price Other 31 158 CB 81 633 Stage 3 2) CIB 591 70 Stage 1&2 Exceptional 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 client files 3) 17.1 6.7 35.1 7.8 8.4 36.0 242.1 233.6 220.7 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 High impairments in Q2 2020, largely stage 3 reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and a potential fraud case in Germany, mainly in CIB

Covid-19, low oil price and a potential fraud case in Germany, mainly in CIB Prudent approach in Q1, in anticipation of Covid-19 impact, resulted in a significant transfer to stage 2 and to lesser extent to stage 3

Covid-19 impact, resulted in a significant transfer to stage 2 and to lesser extent to stage 3 Consequently, during Q2 only limited transfers needed to stage 2 and stage 3 despite some further economic deterioration

Individual assessments of CIB clients in stage 2 led to inflow in stage 3, mainly in Oil & Gas and Offshore and transfer back to stage 1 New definition of default (DoD) implemented in Q2 for all credit exposures except for mortgages, this will take place at the end of 2020 and is expected to have a negligible impact on impairments Of which 498m in CIB: largely Oil & Gas and Offshore (226m), exceptional client files (158m) and Covid-19 related (43m) Includes releases and additions of exceptional client files from Q1 2020 and potential fraud case in Q2 2020 13 Cost of risk outlook for 2020 YTD Cost of risk by business line 1) FY2020 outlook c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps CoR 2) bps 392bps 2019 FY EUR bn CIB CB RB PB Total Regular Covid-19 Exceptional client files & DoD 139 2.0 1.8 PB 0.0 1.5 CB 0.3 RB 0.1 c.1.2 180 130bps 116bps 1.0 88 12bps 31 0.5 CIB 1.4 60 62 73 45 42 19 9 24 3 25 0.0 H1 2020 H2 2020 CIB CB RB, PB & GF ABN AMRO outlook YTD Cost of risk (CoR) of 116bps reflects impairments for Covid-19, low oil price and exceptional client files 1)

Covid-19, low oil price and exceptional client files CoR outlook for FY2020 increased to c.110bps or c.3.0bn of impairments 2) , H2 2020 impairments expected to be lower than H1 2020

, H2 2020 impairments expected to be lower than H1 2020 CoR outlook up due to potential fraud case in Germany and higher Oil & Gas and Offshore impairments in Q2 in combination with a more cautious outlook for H2 2020. Assuming a gradual recovery of the economy and no second lock down

For 2021 impairments are expected to remain above TTC level of 25 - 30bps YTD Cost of risk 116bps excludes impairment charges on off-balance exposure of 207m (largely CIB). Including off-balance impairments and related exposures, H1 impairments 1.8bn equals 131bps CoR and expected H2 impairments of c.1.2bn equals 90bps CoR 14 Robust capital and strong liquidity position Basel III CET1 ratio Risk weighted assets CET1 ratio excludes final RWA bn dividend 2019 (57bps) 0.06% 2.9 -0.5 -0.03% -0.1% -0.3 -1.7 17.3% 17.3% 111.7 112.1 2020 Q1 Net result RWA OCI & Other 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 Business developments DoD & Model add-ons Operational Risk Market Risk 2020 Q2 Liquidity metrics LtD LCR 1) 134% 136% 135% 134% 133% 133% 114% 113% 111% 114% 117% 109% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 4.6% Q2 2019 2020 Strong CET1 ratio of 17.3% (c.14% BIV), large buffer to MDA trigger of 9.6%

Decision on final dividend 2019 (639m) postponed until at least Jan 2021. Dividend remains reserved and is excluded from CET1 ratio

RWA impacted by implementation of DoD (2bn) and model add-ons. Additional RWAs expected from TRIM & model reviews and underlying credit risk deterioration during H2 2020 despite implementation of SME factor 2)

add-ons. Additional RWAs expected from TRIM & model reviews and underlying credit risk deterioration during H2 2020 despite implementation of SME factor Update on capital in November

Participated in attractive TLTRO III (32bn) to support potential future liquidity needs of clients and to repay early TLTRO II (8bn) 3) LCR is 12m rolling average RWA impact from CRR II.5 fix SME factor (c. -1.5bn) expected in Q3 2020, TRIM & model review expected in H2 2020, DNB mortgage floor delayed until further notice and Basel IV delayed to 2023 Interest rate on TLTRO III is -0.5% and -1.0% from June 2020 to June 2021 if lending thresholds are met 15 Outcome CIB review Current CIB mainly lending; distinct NW-Europe vs global franchises Activity Client franchises RWAs 1) Key features Lending Corporate and Financial clients c.9bn § Strong domestic franchise with top 3 position in most sectors NW-Europe § Full service offering, led by lending and supported by transaction banking and capital markets solutions § Solid ROE track record at lower cost of risk (pre 2020) Lending Trade & Commodity Finance (TCF) c.17bn § Deep sector expertise reflecting long heritage Global Global Transportation & Logistics (GTL) § Shipping franchise (GTL) primarily European clients. TCF and NR client base global; lacking scale despite strong loan growth over time Natural Resources (NR) § Track record of high and volatile impairments and vulnerable to fraud Products Markets c.5bn § Significantly reduced scale to Euro platform § Focused on FX, rates and equities with strong domestic franchise § Serving corporate and financial clients, support function for Treasury, PB, CB Clearing c.5bn § Top 3 globally in derivatives clearing: supports leading, global PTGs 2) § Long track record of ROE performance (pre 2020) § Strengthened risk management implemented following Q1 incident Private Equity c.1.5bn § Dutch mid-market focus, majority stake sold in 2019 § Developing Sustainability Impact fund supporting transitions franchise Total 1) 39.2bn 35% of Group Basel III RWAs Q2 2020 numbers; RWAs do not add to total reflecting CIB other including mainly Securities Financing and Project Finance Proprietary Trading Groups, many headquartered in Netherlands 17 CIB not delivered adequate returns at acceptable risk over time Track record of low ROEs ROE 1) 4.1% 7.5% 5.8% -32.3% 4.3% bn Client lending RWA 38 34 39 38 43 35 41 38 41 39 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 CIB loan book grew through 2018, particularly outside Europe

Below target returns led to review in 2018 to improve ROE through de-risking, capital and cost efficiency

de-risking, capital and cost efficiency RWA reduction of 5bn achieved 2) , reducing low return clients (mainly TCF) and targeted risk reduction (O&G, Diamonds)

, reducing low return clients (mainly TCF) and targeted risk reduction (O&G, Diamonds) TRIM accelerating expected RWA inflation from Basel IV Track record of high cost of risk CoR (bps) 40 38 70 62 392 m Impairments 1,395 210 219 427 376 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Impairments remained high despite de-risking

de-risking H1 2020 Covid-19 and related oil price movements led to very significant impairments

Covid-19 and related oil price movements led to very significant impairments CIB's exposures undermining bank's moderate risk profile Decisive action needed to align to bank's strategy principles ROE CIB based on Net profit excluding minority interests, equity based on Basel III RWA x 13.75% for 2020, 13.5% for 2017-2019 and 12.5% for 2016 TRIM and model review add-ons cumulative Q2 2020 c.5.5bn for CIB 18 CIB to focus on core markets, de-risk and align to Group strategy Group strategy principles applied to CIB review Best Dutch bank focused on Moderate Risk Profile Group purpose and ambitions Netherlands and NW-Europe CIB review applied group strategy principles across three themes CIB to focus on core European markets De-risk CIB to moderate risk profile Align to Group strategy § Focus on NW-European clients matching § Wind down high risk sectors § Support clients with PB and CB footprint § Tighter risk and concentration limits their sustainability transition § Leverage strong domestic franchise Cross business cooperation, § Clearing risk management strengthened § (Amsterdam hub) shared product platforms § Maintain leading global Clearing business § Achieve 10% ROE ambition over time 19 Capital committed to CIB reduced by one third as non-core winds down Activity CIB Total CIB Core 1) CIB Non-core1) Lending NW-Europe Corporate and Financial clients Corporate and Financial clients Lending Global Trade & Commodity Finance (TCF) TCF Global Transportation & Logistics (GTL) GTL European clients GTL Non-Europe, Offshore Natural Resources (NR) NR European clients NR Non-Europe, US O&G Products Markets Markets 2) Clearing Clearing Private Equity (PE) PE (Benelux) Clients c.1,000 clients c.500 clients, most Dutch or near-NL c.500 global clients (ex. Clearing, Markets, FI) Locations (ex. Clearing) 12 locations 6 locations 6 locations outside Europe Loans & Advances 57bn 39bn 3) 17bn (Q2 2020) Impairments avg./year 340m 72m (c.20%) 269m (c.80%) (2017-2019) RWAs Basel III 39bn (35% of group) ~25bn (c.23% of group) ~14bn (c.12% of group) Basel IV inflation around one third Pro forma figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-Core and further review Markets Amsterdam platform maintained. Non-core related markets exposures to be wound down, mainly US and Commodities Of 39bn CIB Core Loans & Advances c.15bn is Clearing and c.3bn Markets as of 30 June 2020 20 CIB core has delivered solid returns at lower risk over time CIB core historically shows solid returns 1) 7% 15% 9% -12% 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 CIB NW-Europe profitable (pre 2020), also benefitting from Private Equity gains

NW-Europe profitable (pre 2020), also benefitting from Private Equity gains Footprint congruent with Commercial and Private Banking

Within Europe CIB to build on its strong domestic franchise

Clearing has solid roots in Netherlands, offers diversification of income and is countercyclical Fits moderate risk profile, exceptional files addressed CoR 19 12 26 249 (bps) Exceptional client files 362 Impairments 71 44 101 177 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 CIB core showed lower CoR pre 2020, aiming for through the cycle CoR towards overall group level

H1 2020 exceptional client files reflect Clearing (Q1) and potential fraud case (Q2)

Clearing risk management strengthened; tighter risk limits

Further transformation to achieve ROE ambition of 10% over time despite RWA inflation from future TRIM and Basel IV Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excluding minority interests and equity, based on Basel III RWAs x 13.75% for

2020 and 13.5% for 2017-2019. Net Profit includes following large items: cost of settling SME derivatives 2017: 139m, 2018: 41m, 2019: -11m, H1 2020: 15m; restructuring provision 2018: 34m and substantial Private Equity results 21 CIB non-core wind down expected to be capital accretive over time ~80% of non-core portfolio matures within 3 years CIB non-core holds 4bn in capital and reserves H1 2020, EUR bn Other NR GTL TCF 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 1.4 Loan loss reserves 2.5 CET1 capital CIB non-core comprises very largely lending portfolio, ~50% of loans will mature by YE2021, and ~80% by 2023

non-core comprises very largely lending portfolio, ~50% of loans will mature by YE2021, and ~80% by 2023 Aim to accelerate natural run-down through loan disposals subject to market conditions and whilst safeguarding value

run-down through loan disposals subject to market conditions and whilst safeguarding value Costs to be reduced in the network as well as group overhead (details in November)

Restructuring impact c.280-320m 1) expected in Q3 2020

c.280-320m expected in Q3 2020 Segment disclosure for non-core going forward CIB non-core has 1.4bn loan loss reserves 2)

non-core has 1.4bn loan loss reserves Around 2.5bn of CET1 capital 3) is held for CIB non-core

is held for CIB non-core Provides buffer for future impairments, expenses and loss on disposals, if any

Non-core wind down expected to be capital accretive over time

wind down expected to be capital accretive over time Impact of the CIB review on the bank will be part of the strategic review Consisting of ~200m staff-related provisions and between 80 - 120m DTA write off Expect additional ~400m for H2 2020 as part of overall impairment guidance FY 2020 Pro forma figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-Core and further review. CIB Non-core capital determined by ambition to meet full loaded 13.5% Basel IV CET1 ratio early in the phase-in period. For Basel IV RWAs a 33% inflation percentage applied to Basel III RWAs 22 Highlights CIB Review - focus, de-risk and align to bank strategy CIB to focus on NW-Europe and Clearing Leverage strong domestic franchise (Amsterdam hub)

Congruent with Private and Commercial Banking footprint

Maintain leading global Clearing business CIB to wind down corporate banking outside Europe TCF to be exited completely, NR and GTL to wind down outside Europe

Capital committed to CIB to be reduced by one third

Wind down is expected to be capital accretive over time CIB aligned to group strategy Group capital allocated to CIB reduced to < 25% pro forma versus currently 35%

Reduced risk profile, sustainability, cross business cooperation

RWA per business 1) GF CIB Non- 4% Core Retail 24% 12% EUR 112bn CIB CoreQ2 2020 23% Commercial 27% Private 9% 1) CIB figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-Core and further review 23

Covid-19, strategy, license to operate and culture. Outcome CIB review announced Update on strategy review, including operational efficiency, financial targets and capital in November

NL is easing out of a well controlled soft lockdown; positive signs of economic recovery although uncertain outlook Financials and outlook Q2 around breakeven net result (-5m) reflecting high impairments of 0.7bn, alongside good operational performance

(-5m) reflecting high impairments of 0.7bn, alongside good operational performance NII lower largely reflecting margin pressure from low interest rates; NII guidance c.1.5bn per quarter 1)

Continued delivery on cost-saving programmes; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 2)

cost-saving programmes; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 Impairments, largely in CIB, reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and potential fraud case in Germany; c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps cost of risk expected for FY2020, most already incurred in H1 2020

Covid-19, low oil price and potential fraud case in Germany; c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps cost of risk expected for FY2020, most already incurred in H1 2020 Robust capital position with CET1 ratio at 17.3% (c.14% Basel IV) 3) and strong liquidity position to continue our support for clients

and strong Committed to resuming dividends and returning excess capital over time, but following ECB recommendation on not distributing capital until 2021 at the earliest CIB review CIB to focus on NW-Europe and Clearing; TCF to be exited completely and NR and GTL to focus on Europe only

NW-Europe and Clearing; TCF to be exited completely and NR and GTL to focus on Europe only Non-core activities (14bn Basel III RWA) to wind down in 3-4 years, expected to be capital accretive

activities (14bn Basel III RWA) to wind down in 3-4 years, expected to be capital accretive Recommitment to align risk profile of CIB with moderate risk profile of Group. Ambition of 10% ROE for CIB over time Excludes possible further TLTRO III benefits: TLTRO III rate -50bps, if lending threshold is met, rate will be lowered with 50bps from June 2020 to June 2021 Before staff-related provision for CIB review of c.200m in Q3 2020 CET1 ratios exclude final dividend of 2019 of 639m (57bps) 24 appendices The Netherlands and Covid-19 Covid-19 cases and mobility trend NL 1) Consumer confidence and unemployment Daily # 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 New Covid-19 cases (lhs) Lockdown period Mobiliy trend (rhs) Index Index Consumer confidence (lhs) 50% 160 40 Unemployment Eurozone (rhs) Unemployment NL (rhs) 12% 120 20 9% 80 0 6% 40 -20 7.8% 4.3% 3% 40% 0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May 2020 Source: Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM), Apple 0 Jan -40Feb 0% Jun Jul Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 2020 2020 Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS), Eurostat Dutch bankruptcies Housing market NL - price development and transactions # per month businesses & institutions, Netherlands Statistics (CBS) 15% price change housing YoY (lhs); +7.6% vs Q2 2019 # in '000 600 10% # housing transactions (rhs); +14.4% vs Q2 2019 40 400 5% 20 200 10% 0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 0% Jan Feb Mar 2020 Apr May June 0 2020 2020 Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS) Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS), Land Registry (Kadaster) 1) Number of daily reported new Covid-19 cases Netherlands. Apple mobility trend (walking) 7-day moving average; indexed Baseline (100) = 13 January 2020. 26 Updated macro economic scenarios 1) ABN AMRO ECB Baseline (60%) Negative (25%) Positive (15%) GDP growth NL GDP growth NL GDP growth NL 2.8% 2.9% 2.8% 2.4% 2.2% 5.2% 4.6% 4.0% 5.1% 2.8% 2.2% -11.8% -3.9% -3.4% -5.4% -6.4% -7.8% -1.7% 2020 2021 2022 2020 2021 2022 2020 2021 2022 Expected credit losses are calculated using 3 (probability-weighted) scenarios of future economic developments: baseline or most likely scenario, negative and positive scenario

(probability-weighted) scenarios of future economic developments: baseline or most likely scenario, negative and positive scenario Baseline scenario based on forecast of Group Economics, which was adjusted downwards on May 27, 2020 after publication of Q1 results

Outcome of scenarios depends on length of lockdown, effectiveness of fiscal and monetary measures, extent to which economic production can start up after lockdown and new outbreak of the virus in autumn

In baseline scenario negative second-round effects (higher unemployment, tighter financial conditions, corporate defaults, supply chain disruptions) expected to appear in Q4, spilling over to 2021 ABN AMRO updated scenarios in line with most recent scenarios ECB 1) Group Economics scenarios as per May 27, 2020; ECB scenarios as of June, 2020 27 Overall staging stable in Q2, some movement within portfolios EUR bn, total loans & advances customers 1) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 CIB CB RB PB Stage 3 coverage ratio 45% 46% 54% 25% 25% 26% 15% 14% 13% 52% 46% 41% 2.5 3.2 3.4 3.6 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.8 7.3 3.0 7.5 11.8 3.7 5.0 16.2 6.3 14.7 12.0 49.3 55.8 48.1 34.6 144.0 138.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 25.0 26.3 133.2 0.9 1.3 1.4 13.1 12.6 12.4 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 At Q1 increase stage 1 mainly at Clearing due to extreme market volatility, stage 2 and 3 was mainly related to Oil & Gas including Offshore in US

During Q2 clients were re- assessed, leading to further shift to stage 3 (mainly Midstream, Upstream and Offshore) and back to stage 1

Increase stage 3 coverage ratio at Q2 due to new inflow with high coverage and further increase impairments on existing stage 3 2) At Q1 increase stage 2 related to immediately impacted sub sectors by Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail

Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail During Q2 some sub sectors were moved back (e.g. Road transportation, Holiday parks) leading to lower stage 2 exposure

Individual assessments of clients has started, which will lead to changes in stages in H2 2020 At Q1 increase in stage 2 related to mortgage and retail clients expected to make use of payment holidays

During Q2 the update of macro economic scenarios led to additional transfers to stage 2 for mortgage clients At Q1 only stage transfers were done for clients with loans for Real Estate linked to Leisure or Retail

During Q2 hardly any additions Total loans and advances to customers, gross excluding fair value adjustments from hedge accounting and loans and advances measured at fair value through P&L Increase coverage ratio temporary due to expected write offs during H2 2020 28 CB: Q1 stage 2 overrides partly reversed in Q2 EUR bn Stage 1 ΔQ1 Stage 2 ΔQ1 Stage 3 ΔQ1 Total exposure ΔQ1 exposure exposure exposure Food & Beverage 6.9 0.1 2.1 (0.2) 0.8 - 9.8 (0.1) Real Estate 1) 7.0 1.0 1.1 (0.9) 0.2 - 8.2 0.1 Industrial Goods & Services 4.4 1.2 2.6 (1.8) 1.2 0.1 8.2 (0.5) Non-food Retail 0.9 (0.3) 1.7 (0.0) 0.3 - 2.9 (0.3) Travel & Leisure 0.3 0.1 1.9 (0.1) 0.2 0.1 2.4 0.1 Construction & Materials 1.4 (0.3) 0.6 0.1 0.3 (0.0) 2.3 (0.2) Health Care 1.4 - 0.5 0.1 0.3 (0.1) 2.1 0.1 Financial services 0.9 (0.1) 0.2 - 0.1 - 1.1 - Sectors with < 1bn exposure 3.2 (0.4) 1.3 0.1 0.3 - 4.8 (0.3) Total 2) 26.3 1.3 12.0 (2.7) 3.6 0.2 41.8 (1.3) At Q1 stage 2 overrides related to sub sectors identified as immediately impacted by Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail

Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail During Q2 reversals for some sub sectors (e.g. Road transportation, Holiday resorts & Campings), partly offset by small additional overrides and some new sub sectors (e.g. Consultancy firms), overall stage 2 exposure decreased

Individual assessments of clients ongoing, may lead to changes in stage transfers Part of Commercial Real Estate portfolio in PB and RB Source: Management Information, Loans & Advances customers Q2 2020 29 CIB: Q1 impacted by stage 2 overrides, Q2 by individual stage 3 impairments EUR bn Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 exposure ΔQ1 exposure ΔQ1 exposure ΔQ1 Total exposure ΔQ1 Industrial Goods & Services 8.3 (1.2) 2.3 0.6 0.5 (0.1) 11.1 (0.7) Oil & Gas 1) 5.7 0.9 1.1 (1.8) 1.5 0.6 8.3 (0.3) Food & Beverage 3.9 (0.9) 0.6 - 0.3 - 4.8 (0.9) Financial Services 2.9 (1.0) 0.1 - - - 3.0 (1.0) Basic Resources 2.1 (0.6) 0.1 - 0.3 - 2.5 (0.6) Non-food Retail 1.1 (0.3) 0.3 0.1 0.2 - 1.6 (0.2) Utilities 1.5 0.4 0.2 (0.3) - - 1.7 0.1 Real Estate 2) 1.1 (0.1) 0.1 (0.1) - - 1.2 (0.2) Sectors with < 1bn exposure 3.7 (0.6) 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 5.4 0.1 Clearing & Markets 17.8 (4.3) - - - (0.2) 17.8 (4.5) Total 3) 48.1 (7.7) 6.3 (1.0) 3.0 0.5 57.4 (8.2) Decrease in exposure in stage 1 mainly related to Clearing as a result of extreme market volatility during Q1

In Q1 stage 2 overrides done for clients in Oil and Gas portfolio, mainly in US

During Q2 clients were re-assessed, leading to further shift to stage 3, largely Midstream, Upstream and Offshore

re-assessed, leading to further shift to stage 3, largely Midstream, Upstream and Offshore Portfolio is monitored on ongoing basis, may lead to changes in stage transfers Oil & Gas includes TCF Energy (2.4bn) Part of Commercial Real Estate portfolio in PB and RB Source: Management Information, Loans & Advances customers Q2 2020 30 Pro forma financials H1 2020 and 2019 H1 2020 FY 2019 ABN ABN CIB AMRO CIB ABN CIB AMRO CIB ABN CIB Non- CIB ex. CIB Non- AMRO CIB Non- CIB ex. Non- Non- AMRO EUR m Core core Total Non-core core total Core core Total core core total Operating Income 613 235 849 3,674 235 3,909 1,271 595 1,866 8,010 595 8,605 Operating Expenses 390 158 549 2,341 158 2,499 799 298 1,097 4,970 298 5,268 Loan Impairments 539 855 1,395 958 855 1,814 101 275 376 382 275 657 Net Profit -209 -685 -894 286 -685 -400 280 11 291 2,034 11 2,046 Cost / Income 64% 67% 65% 64% 67% 64% 63% 50% 59% 62% 50% 61% Cost of risk (bps) 249 722 392 76 722 116 26 136 62 15 136 24 ROE 1) -12% -68% -32% 3% -68% -5% 9% 1% 6% 11% 1% 10% Loans & Advances (bn) 39 17 57 249 17 267 36 19 55 249 19 268 Basel III RWA (bn) 25 14 39 98 14 112 23 15 38 95 15 110 Notes CIB non-core operating expenses c.300m per annum, comprising c.200m network costs and c.100m group support functions

non-core operating expenses c.300m per annum, comprising c.200m network costs and c.100m group support functions Further details regarding cost developments in November

All figures subject to final allocation and subject to review. Segment disclosure to be provided between CIB core and non-core going forward ROE for CIB, CIB Core and CIB Non-core based on Basel III RWAs x 13.75% for 2020 and 13.5% for 2019. ABN AMRO ex. CIB Non-core ROE based on IFRS equity less CIB Non-core equity based on 13.75% /13.5% (2020 / 2019) x Basel III RWAs 31 CIB core historically shows solid performance CIB core historically shows solid returns 1) CIB core is less cyclical, lower risk overall CoR 19 12 26 249 (bps) 15% Exceptionals 9% Impairments 7% 362 -12% 71 44 101 177 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 EUR m 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Operating income 1,280 1,509 1,271 613 Operating Expenses 947 864 799 390 Loan Impairments 71 44 101 539 Net Profit 1) 219 504 280 -209 Cost / Income 74% 57% 63% 64% Cost of risk (bps) 19 12 26 249 ROE 7% 15% 9% -12% Loans & Advances (bn) 39 37 36 39 Basel III RWA (bn) 22 22 23 25 Loans by geography and stage 2) US Asia Stage 3 4% Rest of W NL Stage 2 17% Coverage ratio Stage 1 <1% Stage 2 <1% Stage 3 ~35% Europe Stage 1 80% Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excl. minority interest and equity of 13.5% of Basel III RWAs for 2017 - 2019 and 13.75% x Basel III RWAs for 2020. Net Profit incl. following large items: cost of settling SME derivatives 2017: 139m, 2018: 41m, 2019: -11m, H1 2020: 15m; restructuring provision 2018: 34m and substantial Private Equity results Stage breakdown based on Total Loans and Advances Customersc excluding Clearing and Markets 32 Clearing - solid business Clearing historically shows decent returns (pre 2020) ROE 19% 12% 23% 14% -16% Professional lending RWA 20 15 10 5 13 3 17 4 13 3 12 5 15 5 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 As a global player (top 3 position) with membership of all relevant exchanges and clearing houses around the world, Clearing has a long history of proven capabilities

Scalable business model, robust infrastructure and resilient technology

Clearing offers diversification of income for ABN AMRO and is countercyclical

Clearing expected to maintain returns following risk management strengthening Risk management strengthened post Q1 loss CoR (bps) -1 0 -3 0 253 Impairments 0 0 204 -2 -4 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Good track record in managing risk through past volatile periods pre 2020

Remediation/de-risking actions taken after Q1 2020 loss:

actions taken after Q1 2020 loss: full client portfolio review performed and actions taken accordingly; review close out procedure and drills including enhancing capabilities; changes to stress haircut risk appetite; risk appetite around "price of liquidation" re-assessed;

Aggregated extreme stress loss risk significantly decreased against exposure before Q1 loss 33 CIB Non-core showed high impairments thru 2019, 2020 higher still CIB Non-core ROE 1) already weak pre 2020 0% 1% -4% -68% 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 EUR m 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Operating income 550 608 595 235 Operating Expenses 322 325 298 158 Loan Impairments 148 383 275 855 Net Profit 2 -78 11 -685 Cost / Income 59% 53% 50% 67% Cost of risk (bps) 71 175 136 722 ROE 0% -4% 1% -68% Loans & Advances (bn) 21 20 19 17 Basel III RWA (bn) 15 13 15 14 CIB Non-core cyclical and higher risk CoR 71 175 136 722 (bps) Exceptionals 256 Impairments 383 275 599 2017148 2018 2019 H1 2020 Loans by geography and stage 2) NL Stage 3 11% USA Stage 2 13% Coverage ratio Europe Stage 1 <1% Stage 2 1% Stage 3 ~55% Rest of W Stage 1 76% Asia Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excluding minority interest and equity of 13.5% of Basel III RWAs for 2017 - 2019 and 13.75% x Basel III RWAs for 2020. Stage breakdown based on Total Loans and Advances Customers 34 Disclaimer For the purposes of this disclaimer ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries are referred to as "ABN AMRO". This document (the "Presentation") has been prepared by ABN AMRO. For purposes of this notice, the Presentation shall include any document that follows and relates to any oral briefings by ABN AMRO and any question-and-answer session that follows such briefings. The Presentation is informative in nature and is solely intended to provide financial and general information about ABN AMRO following the publication of its most recent financial figures. This Presentation has been prepared with care and must be read in connection with the relevant Financial Documents (latest Quarterly Report and Annual Financial Statements, "Financial Documents"). In case of any difference between the Financial Documents and this Presentation the Financial Documents are leading. The Presentation does not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation to make such an offer, and may not be used for such purposes, in any jurisdiction (including the member states of the European Union and the United States) nor does it constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation in respect of any financial instrument. Any securities referred to in the Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933. The information in the Presentation is, unless expressly stated otherwise, not intended for residents of the United States or any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act 1933). No reliance may be placed on the information contained in the Presentation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of ABN AMRO, or any of its directors or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the Presentation. ABN AMRO accepts no liability for any loss arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of such information. Nothing contained herein shall form the basis of any commitment whatsoever. ABN AMRO has included in this Presentation, and from time to time may make certain statements in its public statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements". This includes, without limitation, such statements that include the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk ("VaR")', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions. In particular, the Presentation may include forward-looking statements relating but not limited to ABN AMRO's potential exposures to various types of operational, credit and market risk. Such statements are subject to uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent only ABN AMRO's current views and assumptions on future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, (macro)-economic, demographic and political conditions and risks, actions taken and policies applied by governments and their agencies, financial regulators and private organisations (including credit rating agencies), market conditions and turbulence in financial and other markets, and the success of ABN AMRO in managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements made by ABN AMRO are current views as at the date they are made. Subject to statutory obligations, ABN AMRO does not intend to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statements were made, and ABN AMRO assumes no obligation to do so. 35 20200812 Investor Relations - Q2 2020 Address Gustav Mahlerlaan 10 1082 PP Amsterdam The Netherlands Website ABN AMRO www.abnamro.com/ir Questions investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com

