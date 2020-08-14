ABN AMRO Bank N : Analyst and investor call presentation Q2 2020 (PDF 2 MB)
results Q2 2020
investor and analyst presentation 12 August 2020
Highlights Q2, decisive action on CIB
Strategy and Covid-19
Progress on priorities new CEO: Covid-19, strategy, license to operate and culture. Outcome CIB review announced
Update on strategy review, including operational efficiency, financial targets and capital in November
NL is easing out of a well controlled soft lockdown; positive signs of economic recovery although uncertain outlook
Financials and outlook
Q2 around breakeven net result (-5m) reflecting high impairments of 0.7bn, alongside good operational performance
NII lower largely reflecting margin pressure from low interest rates; NII guidance c.1.5bn per quarter1)
Continued delivery on cost-saving programmes; on track for c.5.1bn costs in 2020 2)
Impairments, largely in CIB, reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and potential fraud case in Germany; c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps cost of risk expected for FY2020, majority already incurred in H1 2020
Robust capital position with CET1 ratio at 17.3% (c.14% Basel IV)3) and strong liquidity position to continue our support for clients
Committed toresuming dividends and returning excess capital over time, but following ECB recommendation on not distributing capital until 2021 at the earliest
CIB review
CIB to focus on NW-Europe and Clearing; TCF to be exited completely and NR and GTL to focus on Europe only
Non-coreactivities (14bn Basel III RWA) to wind down in 3-4 years, expected to be capital accretive
Recommitment to align risk profile of CIB with moderate risk profile of Group. Ambition of 10% ROE for CIB over time
Excludes possible further TLTRO III benefits: TLTRO III rate -50bps, if lending threshold is met, rate will be lowered with 50bps from June 2020 to June 2021
Before staff-related provision for CIB review of c.200m in Q3 2020
CET1 ratios exclude final dividend of 2019 of 639m (57bps)
Delivering on priorities; good progress on strategy review
CEO priorities
Lead the bank through Covid-19
Strategy review to ensure we deliver on our three strategic pillars; outcome CIB review announced
License to operate - AML investigation ongoing; continued focus to deliver on AML remediation programmes
Culture - respect and empowerment. Clear, actionable targets ensuring accountability throughout the bank
Our group strategy principles
Purpose - committed to our purpose 'Banking for better, for generations to come'
Focus - best Dutch bank with leading market positions, focused on the Netherlands and NW-European countries
Clients - strengthen presence in selected client segments, working closely together across all business lines
Digital - engage with our clients through simple, innovative solutions supported by state-of-the-art digital client journeys
Moderate risk - robust capital position and strict risk appetite
Ambition - achieve operating efficiency, strong returns, strict capital allocation and attractive distributions to shareholders
Update on strategy, capital and targets in November
Dutch society impacted less severely by Covid-19, easing progressing
Economies with soft lockdown less impacted by Covid-191)
NL is easing out of a well controlled soft lockdown in May and we seepositive signs of economic recovery although uncertain outlook
Despite decline in consumer confidence, housing market remains robust: shortage combined with low interest rates leading to further rise of residential property prices
To date no major uptick in Dutch bankruptcies, see page 26 for more details on Dutch economy
Source: ABN AMRO Group Economics, June 2020. Lockdown length is defined as # of days with fallin activity greater than 40%
Consumer expenditure based on payment transaction data ABN AMRO Group Economics: total # of card transactions, online payments & cash withdrawals, excl. credit card transactions; corrected for holidays and inflation
PMI or Purchasing Managers' Index above 50 represents expansion, under 50 represents contraction; source: Statistics Netherlands (CBS)
Dutch economy outperforming Eurozone
GDP 1)
1.8%
1.2%
NL
Eurozone
4%
2.8%
3.2%
0%
-4%
-5.4%
-6.9%
-8%
2019 2020E 2021E
Unemployment rate 1)
Government debt 1)
12%
NL
Eurozone
120%
NL
Eurozone
8%
80%
4%
4.5%
10.3%
40%
105%
110%
3.8%
8.2%
9.0%
5.5%
49%
86%
62%
63%
0%
0%
2019
2020E
2021E
2019
2020E
2021E
Dutch economy less severely impacted by Covid-19, reflecting benefits from a soft lockdown and strong economic fundamentals
GDP expected to decline by 2.6% for NL vs. 3.7% for Eurozone over a 2-year period (2019-2021), unemployment rate remains relatively low
Govt debt versus GDP expected to increase to 63% (49% YE2019) reflecting pro active government support with scope to do more
1) Source: 2019 Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and Eurostat, forecast by ABN AMRO Group Economics, 18 June 2020
Supporting our clients in tough times
Retail Banking continues strong performance
Almost 100% of client meetings via video banking
c.39k clients receive a payment holiday of which only c.8k for mortgages1)
c.30% of mortgage clients with 3-months payment holiday require an extension
Deposit volume up 4.2bn in Q2 given lower spending
As of October uniform payment package, allowing easy onboarding for new customers
Commercial Banking remains resilient
Most clients still doing relatively well due to several support measures, client issues largely confined to specific subsectors
c.47k clients receive payment holiday and 454 clients make use of guaranteed loans (56m)1)
Drawdowns on existing credit facilities remain limited
Lower credit demand due to granted payment holidays and postponement of investments; deposits up 2.4bn in Q2
Covid-19platform launched to support SMEs 2)
Private Banking developing well
New client inflow high (~2,300) in H1 2020, mainly NL
Client assets up 9.7bn in Q2, largely as a result of improved market performance
Only 468 clients need payment holiday and 106 clients make use of guaranteed loans (63m)1)
Video banking widely adopted in NL, strong increase in foreign offices, high participation webinars
New initiatives and products (e.g. development of Impact Equity Fund and structured product advice)
Dutch client base resilient and benefitting from support provided under government guarantee schemes, e.g. KLM
Already high NPS score further improved in Q2 to 36 (29 at YE2019)
Client loans down 3.8bn in Q2 and back at pre-Covid levels as clients reverse credit facilities drawn in Q1
High impairments mainly in Oil and Gas including Offshore and a potential fraud case
Data as of 30 June 2020
Offering propositions of partners and free-of-charge solutions for entrepreneurs e.g. the Tikkie app for business as tool for handling digital payments
Q2 results
Breakeven net result in Q2, good operating result
Good operational performance
EUR m
Operating result
Divestment
1,200
(before impairments)
130
800
400
1,012
854
717
624
786
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
EUR m
2020 Q2
2019 Q2
Delta
Net interest income
1,514
1,681
-10%
Net fee and commission income
375
413
-9%
Other operating income 1)
96
228
-58%
Operating income
1,985
2,321
-15%
Operating expenses 2)
1,198
1,310
-8%
Operating result
786
1,012
-22%
Impairment charges
703
129
Income tax expenses 3)
88
190
-54%
Profit
-5
693
Q2 2020 operational performance good; around breakeven net result of -5m reflecting 0.7bn of impairments
NII impacted by continued deposit margin pressure, lower average volumes and margins
Fees lower as Covid-19 impacted credit cards and asset management fees. Other income around guidance of 100m per quarter
Expenses continue to trend down, reflecting delivery on cost-saving programmes
High impairments, largely in stage 3 at CIB, reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and a potential fraud case in Germany
Q2 2019 Other income includes 130m Stater divestment gain
Q2 2019 Operating expenses includes 114m CDD remediation provision for Retail Banking
Q2 2020 Effective tax rate c.106% reflecting losses in countries where no benefit arises from these losses due to deteriorating profit
Client lending lower largely reflecting reversal of corporate drawdowns
Mortgage client lending
Corporate client lending
Consumer loans client lending
EUR bn
CAGR = -0.4%1)
EUR bn
CAGR = -2.8% CB, -7.0% CIB 1)
EUR bn
CAGR = -4.3%1)
CIB
Commercial Banking
155
50
18
145
40
12
135
148.1
147.6
147.0
30
43.7
43.6
44.4
42.9
40.7
41.7
6
12.3
11.9
11.6
125
20
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mortgage market share 15% in Q2 2020, higher new production than last year (up 13%) not sufficient to offset (p)repayments
CIB loans lower, largely reflecting reversals of Q1 drawdowns of committed lines and some FX impact 2)
Commercial Banking loans lower, reflecting limited current funding need of clients and selective new intake. Loan book expected to increase modestly into H2 2020 as support measures phase out
CAGR Q1 2019 - Q2 2020
FX impact -0.6bnQ-o-Q
Net Interest Income resilient vs Q1 2020 despite low interest rates
Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM)
EUR m
NIM bps
Net interest income
Incidental effects
1,800
NIM 4Q rolling avg.
180
1,500
150
1,200
1,636
1,527
1,514
120
900
90
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
Transition NII
EUR m
14
-27-11
1,527
1,514
2020 Q1
Deposit margins
Asset margins & volumes
Clearing & Treasury results
2020 Q2
NII resilient vs Q1 2020 reflecting charging negative rates > 2.5m as of April 2020 (23m), partly offset by deposit margin pressure due to lower interest rates1)
NIM 7bps lower vs Q1 2020 to 147bps, mainly reflecting increased assets as a result of participation in TLTRO III
Compared to Q2 2019, NII lower mainly reflecting deposit margin pressure and slightly lower average volumes and margins
NII guidance of c.1.5bn per quarter reflecting ongoing margin pressure, before any potential benefit of TLTRO lowered rate2), impact CIB review on NII limited in 2020
Around 53bn of deposits between 100k and 2.5m not subject to negative pricing. No negative rates on deposits below 100k (safeguarding c.95% of clients)
32bn taken in TLTRO III to support potential future liquidity needs of clients (o/w 8bn TLTRO II was rolled into TLTRO III): TLTRO III rate -50bps, if lending threshold is met, rate will be lowered with 50bps from June 2020 to June 2021
10
Fees lower as Covid-19 impacted credit cards and asset management fees
Net fee income
Other operating income
EUR m
Divestment (Stater)
EUR m
Other income
Divestment effects
Net fee income (excl. Stater)
Guidance (100m)
500
375
13
250
125
400
438
375
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
225
150
130
75
98
96
0
-41
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
-75
2019
2020
Fees are impacted by decreased credit card usage and lower asset management fees in Q2 vs Q1 2020
Clearing fees decreased by 19m, normalising in Q2 2020 following high market volatility and trading volumes in Q1 2020
Guidance on fees unchanged at c.400m per quarter over time
Other income flat versus Q2 2019 excluding divestments1), guidance of 100m per quarter long term maintained and expect to be supported by gains on real estate disposals
Costs well controlled, on track for 2020 target of 5.1bn (ex CIB review)
Operating expenses
EUR m
Personnel
Other expenses
1,500
Regulatory levies
Incidental effects
1,000
607
570
587
500
555
531
528
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
Transition operating expenses 1)
EUR m
-70
-51
-26
5
18
34
1,310
-14
1,198
-8
Investments
Q2 2019
AML costs
Cost saving programmes
Improved cost control
Divestments & Acquisitions
Restructuring
Inflation & levies
Goodwill PB
Q2 2020
Personnel expenses continue to trend down reflecting decrease in pension costs and benefit of cost savings programmes
Other expenses decreased reflecting execution of cost savings programmes (digitalisation & process optimisation)
AML costs in H1 2020 of c.170m, execution progressing despite Covid-19
On track for c.5.1bn of costs in 2020 (excluding CIB review). Cumulative savings of c.1.0bn out c.1.1bn target achieved by 20202)
AML costs includes c.45m increase in AML costs and 114m decrease in AML remediation provision (114m Q2 2019). Improved cost control relates to lower spending across all business lines, including short term cost savings related to Covid-19
Targeted cumulative cost savings vs. FY2015 cost base. Before staff-related provision for CIB review of c.200m in Q3 2020
Q2 impairments mainly stage 3 in CIB and down on Q1
High impairments mainly in CIB and stage 3
Staging broadly stable in Q2 2020
EUR m
EUR bn, loans & advances customers
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
315
28 DoD 1)
201
Regular
Covid-19
and DoD
& oil price
Other 31
158
CB 81
633
Stage 3 2)
CIB
591
70
Stage 1&2
Exceptional 2020 Q2
2020 Q2
client files 3)
17.1
6.7
35.1
7.8
8.4
36.0
242.1
233.6
220.7
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
High impairments in Q2 2020, largely stage 3 reflecting Covid-19, low oil price and a potential fraud case in Germany, mainly in CIB
Prudent approach in Q1, in anticipation of Covid-19 impact, resulted in a significant transfer to stage 2 and to lesser extent to stage 3
Consequently, during Q2 only limited transfers needed to stage 2 and stage 3 despite some further economic deterioration
Individual assessments of CIB clients in stage 2 led to inflow in stage 3, mainly in Oil & Gas and Offshore and transfer back to stage 1
New definition of default (DoD) implemented in Q2 for all credit exposures except for mortgages, this will take place at the end of 2020 and is expected to have a negligible impact on impairments
Of which 498m in CIB: largely Oil & Gas and Offshore (226m), exceptional client files (158m) and Covid-19 related (43m)
Includes releases and additions of exceptional client files from Q1 2020 and potential fraud case in Q2 2020
Cost of risk outlook for 2020
YTD Cost of risk by business line 1)
FY2020 outlook c.3.0bn impairments or c.110bps CoR 2)
bps
392bps
2019 FY
EUR bn
CIB
CB
RB
PB
Total
Regular
Covid-19
Exceptional client files
& DoD
139
2.0
1.8
PB 0.0
1.5
CB 0.3
RB 0.1
c.1.2
180
130bps
116bps
1.0
88
12bps
31
0.5
CIB 1.4
60
62
73
45
42
19
9
24
3
25
0.0
H1 2020
H2 2020
CIB
CB
RB, PB & GF
ABN AMRO
outlook
YTD Cost of risk (CoR) of 116bps reflects impairments for Covid-19, low oil price and exceptional client files 1)
CoR outlook for FY2020 increased to c.110bps or c.3.0bn of impairments2), H2 2020 impairments expected to be lower than H1 2020
CoR outlook up due to potential fraud case in Germany and higher Oil & Gas and Offshore impairments in Q2 in combination with a more cautious outlook for H2 2020. Assuming a gradual recovery of the economy and no second lock down
For 2021 impairments are expected to remain above TTC level of 25 - 30bps
YTD Cost of risk 116bps excludes impairment charges on off-balance exposure of 207m (largely CIB).
Including off-balance impairments and related exposures, H1 impairments 1.8bn equals 131bps CoR and expected H2 impairments of c.1.2bn equals 90bps CoR
Robust capital and strong liquidity position
Basel III CET1 ratio
Risk weighted assets
CET1 ratio excludes final
RWA bn
dividend 2019 (57bps)
0.06%
2.9
-0.5
-0.03%
-0.1%
-0.3
-1.7
17.3%
17.3%
111.7
112.1
2020 Q1
Net result
RWA
OCI & Other
2020 Q2
2020 Q1
Business developments
DoD & Model add-ons
Operational Risk
Market Risk
2020 Q2
Liquidity metrics
LtD
LCR 1)
134% 136% 135% 134% 133% 133%
114% 113% 111% 114% 117%109%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
4.6%
Q2
2019
2020
Strong CET1 ratio of 17.3% (c.14% BIV), large buffer to MDA trigger of 9.6%
Decision on final dividend 2019 (639m) postponed until at least Jan 2021. Dividend remains reserved and is excluded from CET1 ratio
RWA impacted by implementation of DoD (2bn) and model add-ons. Additional RWAs expected from TRIM & model reviews and underlying credit risk deterioration during H2 2020 despite implementation of SME factor 2)
Update on capital in November
Participated in attractive TLTRO III (32bn) to support potential future liquidity needs of clients and to repay early TLTRO II (8bn)3)
LCR is 12m rolling average
RWA impact from CRR II.5 fix SME factor (c. -1.5bn) expected in Q3 2020, TRIM & model review expected in H2 2020, DNB mortgage floor delayed until further notice and Basel IV delayed to 2023
Interest rate on TLTRO III is -0.5% and -1.0% from June 2020 to June 2021 if lending thresholds are met
Outcome CIB review
Current CIB mainly lending; distinct NW-Europe vs global franchises
Activity
Client franchises
RWAs 1)
Key features
Lending
Corporate and Financial clients
c.9bn
§ Strong domestic franchise with top 3 position in most sectors
NW-Europe
§ Full service offering, led by lending and supported by transaction banking and
capital markets solutions
§ Solid ROE track record at lower cost of risk (pre 2020)
Lending
Trade & Commodity Finance (TCF)
c.17bn
§ Deep sector expertise reflecting long heritage
Global
Global Transportation & Logistics (GTL)
§ Shipping franchise (GTL) primarily European clients. TCF and NR client base
global; lacking scale despite strong loan growth over time
Natural Resources (NR)
§ Track record of high and volatile impairments and vulnerable to fraud
Products
Markets
c.5bn
§ Significantly reduced scale to Euro platform
§ Focused on FX, rates and equities with strong domestic franchise
§ Serving corporate and financial clients, support function for Treasury, PB, CB
Clearing
c.5bn
§ Top 3 globally in derivatives clearing: supports leading, global PTGs 2)
§ Long track record of ROE performance (pre 2020)
§ Strengthened risk management implemented following Q1 incident
Private Equity
c.1.5bn
§ Dutch mid-market focus, majority stake sold in 2019
§ Developing Sustainability Impact fund supporting transitions franchise
Total 1)
39.2bn
35% of Group Basel III RWAs
Q2 2020 numbers; RWAs do not add to total reflecting CIB other including mainly Securities Financing and Project Finance
Proprietary Trading Groups, many headquartered in Netherlands
CIB not delivered adequate returns at acceptable risk over time
Track record of low ROEs
ROE 1)
4.1%
7.5%
5.8%
-32.3%
4.3%
bn
Client lending
RWA
38
34
39
38
43
35
41
38
41
39
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
CIB loan book grew through 2018, particularly outside Europe
Below target returns led to review in 2018 to improve ROE through de-risking, capital and cost efficiency
RWA reduction of 5bn achieved2), reducing low return clients (mainly TCF) and targeted risk reduction (O&G, Diamonds)
TRIM accelerating expected RWA inflation from Basel IV
Track record of high cost of risk
CoR
(bps) 40
38
70
62
392
m
Impairments
1,395
210
219
427
376
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Impairments remained high despite de-risking
H1 2020 Covid-19 and related oil price movements led to very significant impairments
Further transformation to achieve ROE ambition of 10% over time despite RWA inflation from future TRIM and Basel IV
Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excluding minority interests and equity, based on Basel III RWAs x 13.75% for
2020 and 13.5% for 2017-2019. Net Profit includes following large items: cost of settling SME derivatives 2017: 139m, 2018: 41m, 2019: -11m, H1 2020: 15m; restructuring provision 2018: 34m and substantial Private Equity results
21
CIB non-core wind down expected to be capital accretive over time
~80% of non-core portfolio matures within 3 years
CIB non-core holds 4bn in capital and reserves
H1 2020, EUR bn
Other
NR
GTL
TCF
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
1.4
Loan loss reserves
2.5
CET1 capital
CIB non-core comprises very largely lending portfolio, ~50% of loans will mature by YE2021, and ~80% by 2023
Aim to accelerate natural run-down through loan disposals subject to market conditions and whilst safeguarding value
Costs to be reduced in the network as well as group overhead (details in November)
Restructuring impact c.280-320m1) expected in Q3 2020
Segment disclosure for non-core going forward
CIB non-core has 1.4bn loan loss reserves 2)
Around 2.5bn of CET1 capital3) is held for CIB non-core
Provides buffer for future impairments, expenses and loss on disposals, if any
Non-corewind down expected to be capital accretive over time
Impact of the CIB review on the bank will be part of the strategic review
Consisting of ~200m staff-related provisions and between 80 - 120m DTA write off
Expect additional ~400m for H2 2020 as part of overall impairment guidance FY 2020
Pro forma figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-Core and further review. CIB Non-core capital determined by ambition to meet full loaded 13.5% Basel IV CET1 ratio early in the phase-in period. For Basel IV RWAs a 33% inflation percentage applied to Basel III RWAs
Highlights CIB Review - focus, de-risk and align to bank strategy
Congruent with Private and Commercial Banking footprint
Maintain leading global Clearing business
CIB to wind down corporate banking outside Europe
TCF to be exited completely, NR and GTL to wind down outside Europe
Capital committed to CIB to be reduced by one third
Wind down is expected to be capital accretive over time
CIB aligned to group strategy
Group capital allocated to CIB reduced to < 25% pro forma versus currently 35%
Reduced risk profile, sustainability, cross business cooperation
CIB core's ROE ambition over time of 10%
RWA per business 1)
GF
CIB Non-
4%
Core
Retail
24%
12%
EUR 112bn
CIB CoreQ2 2020 23%
Commercial
27%
Private
9%
1) CIB figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-Core and further review
appendices
The Netherlands and Covid-19
Covid-19 cases and mobility trend NL 1)
Consumer confidence and unemployment
Daily #
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
New Covid-19 cases (lhs)
Lockdown period
Mobiliy trend (rhs)
Index
Index
Consumer confidence (lhs)
50%
160
40
Unemployment Eurozone (rhs)
Unemployment NL (rhs) 12%
120
20
9%
80
0
6%
40
-20
7.8%
4.3%
3%
40%
0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
2020
Source: Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM), Apple
0
Jan
-40Feb
0%
Jun
Jul
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
2020
2020
Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS), Eurostat
Dutch bankruptcies
Housing market NL - price development and transactions
# per month businesses & institutions, Netherlands Statistics (CBS)
15%
price change housing YoY (lhs); +7.6% vs Q2 2019
# in '000
600
10%
# housing transactions (rhs); +14.4% vs Q2 2019
40
400
5%
20
200
10%
0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
0%
Jan
Feb
Mar 2020 Apr
May
June
0
2020
2020
Source: Netherlands statistics (CBS)
Source:
Netherlands statistics (CBS), Land Registry (Kadaster)
1) Number of daily reported new Covid-19 cases Netherlands. Apple mobility trend (walking) 7-day moving average; indexed Baseline (100) = 13 January 2020.
Updated macro economic scenarios 1)
ABN AMRO ECB
Baseline (60%)
Negative (25%)
Positive (15%)
GDP growth NL
GDP growth NL
GDP growth NL
2.8%
2.9%
2.8%
2.4%
2.2%
5.2%
4.6%
4.0%
5.1%
2.8%
2.2%
-11.8%
-3.9%
-3.4%
-5.4%
-6.4%
-7.8%
-1.7%
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
Expected credit losses are calculated using 3 (probability-weighted) scenarios of future economic developments: baseline or most likely scenario, negative and positive scenario
Baseline scenario based on forecast of Group Economics, which was adjusted downwards on May 27, 2020 after publication of Q1 results
Outcome of scenarios depends on length of lockdown, effectiveness of fiscal and monetary measures, extent to which economic production can start up after lockdown and new outbreak of the virus in autumn
In baseline scenario negative second-round effects (higher unemployment, tighter financial conditions, corporate defaults, supply chain disruptions) expected to appear in Q4, spilling over to 2021
ABN AMRO updated scenarios in line with most recent scenarios ECB
1) Group Economics scenarios as per May 27, 2020; ECB scenarios as of June, 2020
Overall staging stable in Q2, some movement within portfolios
At Q1 increase stage 1 mainly at Clearing due to extreme market volatility, stage 2 and 3 was mainly related to Oil & Gas including Offshore in US
During Q2 clients were re- assessed, leading to further shift to stage 3 (mainly Midstream, Upstream and Offshore) and back to stage 1
Increase stage 3 coverage ratio at Q2 due to new inflow with high coverage and further increase impairments on existing stage 32)
At Q1 increase stage 2 related to immediately impacted sub sectors by Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail
During Q2 some sub sectors were moved back (e.g. Road transportation, Holiday parks) leading to lower stage 2 exposure
Individual assessments of clients has started, which will lead to changes in stages in H2 2020
At Q1 increase in stage 2 related to mortgage and retail clients expected to make use of payment holidays
During Q2 the update of macro economic scenarios led to additional transfers to stage 2 for mortgage clients
At Q1 only stage transfers were done for clients with loans for Real Estate linked to Leisure or Retail
During Q2 hardly any additions
Total loans and advances to customers, gross excluding fair value adjustments from hedge accounting and loans and advances measured at fair value through P&L
Increase coverage ratio temporary due to expected write offs during H2 2020
CB: Q1 stage 2 overrides partly reversed in Q2
EUR bn
Stage 1
ΔQ1
Stage 2
ΔQ1
Stage 3
ΔQ1
Total exposure
ΔQ1
exposure
exposure
exposure
Food & Beverage
6.9
0.1
2.1
(0.2)
0.8
-
9.8
(0.1)
Real Estate 1)
7.0
1.0
1.1
(0.9)
0.2
-
8.2
0.1
Industrial Goods & Services
4.4
1.2
2.6
(1.8)
1.2
0.1
8.2
(0.5)
Non-food Retail
0.9
(0.3)
1.7
(0.0)
0.3
-
2.9
(0.3)
Travel & Leisure
0.3
0.1
1.9
(0.1)
0.2
0.1
2.4
0.1
Construction & Materials
1.4
(0.3)
0.6
0.1
0.3
(0.0)
2.3
(0.2)
Health Care
1.4
-
0.5
0.1
0.3
(0.1)
2.1
0.1
Financial services
0.9
(0.1)
0.2
-
0.1
-
1.1
-
Sectors with < 1bn exposure
3.2
(0.4)
1.3
0.1
0.3
-
4.8
(0.3)
Total 2)
26.3
1.3
12.0
(2.7)
3.6
0.2
41.8
(1.3)
At Q1 stage 2 overrides related to sub sectors identified as immediately impacted by Covid-19, mainly Transportation, Leisure and Non-food Retail
During Q2 reversals for some sub sectors (e.g. Road transportation, Holiday resorts & Campings), partly offset by small additional overrides and some new sub sectors (e.g. Consultancy firms), overall stage 2 exposure decreased
Individual assessments of clients ongoing, may lead to changes in stage transfers
Part of Commercial Real Estate portfolio in PB and RB
CIB non-core operating expenses c.300m per annum, comprising c.200m network costs and c.100m group support functions
Further details regarding cost developments in November
All figures subject to final allocation and subject to review. Segment disclosure to be provided between CIB core and non-core going forward
ROE for CIB, CIB Core and CIB Non-core based on Basel III RWAs x 13.75% for 2020 and 13.5% for 2019. ABN AMRO ex. CIB Non-core ROE based on IFRS equity less CIB Non-core equity based on 13.75% /13.5% (2020 / 2019) x Basel III RWAs
CIB core historically shows solid performance
CIB core historically shows solid returns 1)
CIB core is less cyclical, lower risk overall
CoR
19
12
26
249
(bps)
15%
Exceptionals
9%
Impairments
7%
362
-12%
71
44
101
177
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
EUR m
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Operating income
1,280
1,509
1,271
613
Operating Expenses
947
864
799
390
Loan Impairments
71
44
101
539
Net Profit 1)
219
504
280
-209
Cost / Income
74%
57%
63%
64%
Cost of risk (bps)
19
12
26
249
ROE
7%
15%
9%
-12%
Loans & Advances (bn)
39
37
36
39
Basel III RWA (bn)
22
22
23
25
Loans by geography and stage 2)
US
Asia
Stage 3 4%
Rest of W
NL
Stage 2
17%
Coverage ratio
Stage 1 <1%
Stage 2 <1%
Stage 3 ~35%
Europe
Stage 1
80%
Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excl. minority interest and equity of 13.5% of Basel III RWAs for 2017 - 2019 and 13.75% x Basel III RWAs for 2020. Net Profit incl. following large items: cost of settling SME derivatives 2017: 139m, 2018: 41m, 2019: -11m, H1 2020: 15m; restructuring provision 2018: 34m and substantial Private Equity results
Stage breakdown based on Total Loans and Advances Customersc excluding Clearing and Markets
As a global player (top 3 position) with membership of all relevant exchanges and clearing houses around the world, Clearing has a long history of proven capabilities
Scalable business model, robust infrastructure and resilient technology
Clearing offers diversification of income for ABN AMRO and is countercyclical
Clearing expected to maintain returns following riskmanagement strengthening
Risk management strengthened post Q1 loss
CoR (bps)
-1
0
-3
0
253
Impairments
0
0
204
-2
-4
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Good track record in managing risk through past volatile periods pre 2020
Remediation/de-riskingactions taken after Q1 2020 loss:
full client portfolio review performed and actions taken accordingly;
review close out procedure and drills including enhancing capabilities;
changes to stress haircut risk appetite;
risk appetite around "price of liquidation" re-assessed;
Aggregated extreme stress loss risk significantly decreased against exposure before Q1 loss
CIB Non-core showed high impairments thru 2019, 2020 higher still
CIB Non-core ROE 1) already weak pre 2020
0%
1%
-4%
-68%
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
EUR m
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Operating income
550
608
595
235
Operating Expenses
322
325
298
158
Loan Impairments
148
383
275
855
Net Profit
2
-78
11
-685
Cost / Income
59%
53%
50%
67%
Cost of risk (bps)
71
175
136
722
ROE
0%
-4%
1%
-68%
Loans & Advances (bn)
21
20
19
17
Basel III RWA (bn)
15
13
15
14
CIB Non-core cyclical and higher risk
CoR
71
175
136
722
(bps)
Exceptionals
256
Impairments
383
275
599
2017148
2018
2019
H1 2020
Loans by geography and stage 2)
NL
Stage 3 11%
USA
Stage 2
13%
Coverage ratio
Europe
Stage 1
<1%
Stage 2
1%
Stage 3
~55%
Rest of W
Stage 1
76%
Asia
Figures subject to final allocation between Core and Non-core and further review. ROE based on Net Profit excluding minority interest and equity of 13.5% of Basel III RWAs for 2017 - 2019 and 13.75% x Basel III RWAs for 2020.
Stage breakdown based on Total Loans and Advances Customers
