Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : Dutch companies tell staff to stay home as coronavirus infections jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Dutch bank ABN Amro and chipmachine maker ASML on Wednesday ordered large parts of their staff to start working from home, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands jumped sharply.

ABN Amro said it had split its 14,000 Dutch employees in two groups, which will alternate between working at home and from the office a week at a time.

ASML said it had taken similar measures for around 10,000 employees in the Netherlands, effective from Thursday.

ASML's main facilities are in the province of Noord-Brabant, which has the highest number of infections in the Netherlands, and so far is country's only region where people have been advised to not attend large-scale public events.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands increased by a third on Wednesday to 503, while fatalities rose from four to five.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet and Jane Merriman)

By Bart H. Meijer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -0.95% 9.35 Delayed Quote.-41.47%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 1.70% 238.65 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
11:28aABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch companies tell staff to stay home as coronavirus infecti..
RE
04:38aABN AMRO BANK N : Integrated Annual Review 2019 ​ (PDF 5 MB)
PU
03:12aABN AMRO BANK N : convenes 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
02/27Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt -- Upd..
DJ
02/27Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt
DJ
02/17CIRCULAR PROCUREMENT : asking questions is the first step to making the world a ..
PU
02/14ABN AMRO BANK N : Transcript analyst & Investor conference call​ Q4 2019 &..
PU
02/13ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/12EUROPE : Kering, slowing coronavirus cases in China lift European shares to new ..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 243 M
EBIT 2020 2 922 M
Net income 2020 1 700 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,6%
P/E ratio 2020 5,38x
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 8 924 M
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,80  €
Last Close Price 9,49  €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Annemieke J. M. Roobeek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-41.47%10 107
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%309 549
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%267 492
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%207 320
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%205 992
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.63%143 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group