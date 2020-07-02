ABN AMRO Bank N : Energy Transition Fund helps provides 20,000 households with sustainable wind energy

Ten new wind turbines have been put into use at Windpark De Veenwieken in Overijssel, the Netherlands. The wind farm, an initiative of De Wieken B.V. (Windunie, ABN AMRO Energy Transition Fund and Greenchoice) and Pure Energie, is now officially operational.

Near the end of 2018 private limited liability company De Wieken announced the realisation of Windpark De Veenwieken. Currently, ten windmills have been brought into operation at the park. These windmills are projected to generate sustainable power for 20,000 households per year. By putting the windmills into use, the construction of the wind farm is officially completed.

The Energy Transition Fund targets investment opportunities in projects and companies that have an impact on the acceleration of the energy transition. The fund focusses on four pillars: Sustainable energy, energy efficiency & CO2 reduction, clean mobility, smart networks.

