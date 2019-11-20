ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 3Q Liquidity Information Disclosure Statement (English Version) ​ (PDF 38 KB)

Quarterly Liquidity Information Disclosure Statements for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

In compliance with the applicable disclosure standards set out in the "Banking (Disclosure) Rules" issued by Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch is pleased to present its liquidity information as at 30 September 2019.

For the quarter ended For the quarter ended 30-September-2019 30-June-2019 Average Liquidity Maintenance Ratio (LMR) 50.58% 43.78%

The LMR is calculated in accordance with the Banking (Liquidity). The average LMR for the quarter is calculated on the simple average of the average LMR for each calendar month in the quarter.

The information is available at the registered offices of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch and the Public Registry of the HKMA. The statement can also be found on ABN AMRO Bank's website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-disclosures/index.html

This is to confirm that the information in this disclosure statement for the period ended 30 September 2019 complies with the Banking (Disclosure) Rules and the additional guidance that aims to assist Authorised Institutions with their preparation of the financial disclosures in accordance with the requirements of the Rules and is not false or misleading in any material respect.

Simon Dodd Cheryl Ho Chief Executive, Head of Finance, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

