Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 3Q Liquidity Information Disclosure Statement (English Version) ​ (PDF 38 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:05am EST

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

Quarterly Liquidity Information Disclosure Statements for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

In compliance with the applicable disclosure standards set out in the "Banking (Disclosure) Rules" issued by Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch is pleased to present its liquidity information as at 30 September 2019.

For the quarter ended

For the quarter ended

30-September-2019

30-June-2019

Average Liquidity Maintenance Ratio (LMR)

50.58%

43.78%

The LMR is calculated in accordance with the Banking (Liquidity). The average LMR for the quarter is calculated on the simple average of the average LMR for each calendar month in the quarter.

The information is available at the registered offices of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch and the Public Registry of the HKMA. The statement can also be found on ABN AMRO Bank's website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-disclosures/index.html

This is to confirm that the information in this disclosure statement for the period ended 30 September 2019 complies with the Banking (Disclosure) Rules and the additional guidance that aims to assist Authorised Institutions with their preparation of the financial disclosures in accordance with the requirements of the Rules and is not false or misleading in any material respect.

Simon Dodd

Cheryl Ho

Chief Executive,

Head of Finance,

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
06:05aABN AMRO BANK N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 3Q Liquidity Information Disclosure Stat..
PU
11/19ABN AMRO BANK N : German authorities raid ABN Amro offices in Frankfurt - compan..
RE
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/13Elon Musk deems UK too risky
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/13ABN AMRO BANK N : promises not to pass on cost of negative interest on deposits ..
RE
11/13ABN AMRO BANK N : No negative rates for clients with deposits below 100,000 euro..
PU
11/13ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
GL
11/08ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 620 M
EBIT 2019 3 377 M
Net income 2019 2 092 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,55%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 15 233 M
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,14  €
Last Close Price 16,21  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Annemieke J. M. Roobeek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-21.11%16 878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.80%409 500
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.77%296 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%288 772
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.19%228 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%206 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group