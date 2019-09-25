ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 Interim Financial Disclosure Statements (English Version) ​ (PDF 69 KB)

SECTION A - BRANCH INFORMATION (HONG KONG OFFICE ONLY)
For the six months ended
Note 2
Proﬁt and loss information (HKD'000)
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-18
Interest income
644,861
644,713
Interest expenses
505,650
443,692
Net interest income
139,211
201,021
Other operating income
- Gains less losses arising from foreign
exchange operations
28,546
(3,995)
- Gains less losses from other dealing
activities
-
-
- Income from investment held for trading
purposes
-
-
- Net fees and commission income
57,126
47,344
- fees and commission income
62,029
50,834
- fees and commission expenses
4,903
3,490
- Other
14,701
25,277
100,373
68,626
Operating income
239,584
269,647
Operating expenses
185,390
160,077
of which
- staff expenses
64,208
85,221
- rental expenses
5,117
7,740
- other expenses
85,907
64,927
- other provision
30,158
2,189
Net charge for loan impairments
100,914
249,136
Net credit for other provisions
-
-
Gains less losses from disposal of tangible fixed
assets
-
-
Loss before taxation
(46,720)
(139,566)
Taxation credit
(7,709)
(25,188)
Extraordinary loss (net of tax)
Note 1
-
(13,091)
Loss for the period
(39,011)
(127,469)
Note 1 - Staff restructuring costs and other expenses arising from the re-organisation of Diamond and Jewelry business.
Note 2 - Certain comparative figures have been reclassified or restated to conform with the financial statements presentation adopted in the current year.
Balance sheet (HKD'000)
30-Jun-19
31-Dec-18
Assets
Cash and balances with banks
(except those included in amount due from overseas
offices of the institution)
324,725
673,844
Due from Exchange Fund
4,468
18,865
Amount due from overseas offices of the Institution
19,382,694
23,501,215
Trade bills
3,646,635
3,977,821
Available-for-sale securities
3,126,491
3,453,158
Advances and other accounts
11,451,101
10,472,112
- advances to customers
11,641,967
10,960,319
- accrued interest receivable
97,061
75,285
- impairment allowances for impaired loans and other
receivables
(287,927)
(563,492)
- collective impairment allowances
(141,662)
(22,407)
- individual impairment allowances
(146,265)
(541,085)
Other accounts
176,278
184,763
- unrealized gains on derivative instruments
18,850
42,973
- other accounts
157,428
141,790
Tangible fixed assets
47,142
10,360
Total assets
38,159,534
42,292,138
Liabilities
Deposits and balances of banks and other financial
institutions
(except those included in amount due to overseas
offices of the institution)
654,027
1,009,112
Deposits from customers
1,976,533
1,561,866
- demand deposits and current accounts
1,418,779
1,297,877
- savings deposits
101,206
26,907
- time, call and notice deposits
456,548
237,082
Amount due to overseas offices of the Institution
35,234,174
39,476,571
Accrued interest payable
79,426
55,483
Other accounts
215,374
189,106
- unrealized losses on derivative instruments
51,864
44,542
- provisions and others
163,510
144,564
Total liabilities
38,159,534
42,292,138
Balance Sheet (HKD'000) (continued)
Analysis of impaired loans
As at 30 June 2019, there was no loan and advance to bank customers and therefore no impaired loan to bank customers. The analysis of impaired loans to non-bank customers are as follows:
30-Jun-19
31-Dec-18
Current
Current
The impaired loans* to customers
Gross
Individual
market
Gross
Individual
market
by geographical area are as
impaired
impairment
value of
impaired
impairment
value of
follows:
loans
allowances
collateral
loans
allowances
collateral
- United Arab Emirates
115,001
115,001
6,101
536,728
509,760
22,354
- Hong Kong
31,264
31,264
7,669
31,325
31,325
7,688
146,265
146,265
13,770
568,053
541,085
30,042
Percentage of impaired loans to
customers to total advances to
customers
1.26%
5.18%
Impaired loans are advances to banks and customers that have been classified as "substandard", "doubtful" and "loss" in accordance with the HKMA Return of Loans and Advances and Provisions (Form MA(BS)2A) completion instructions.
Analysis of overdue advances to customers
30-Jun-19
More than
more than
one month
three
more than
Current
The gross value of advances to
and up
months
six months
Individual
market
customers by geographical area
Less than
to three
and up to
and up to
over one
impairment
value of
that have been overdue for:
one month
months
six months
one year
year
Total
allowances
collateral
- United Arab Emirates
550
1,189
1,873
83,345
28,044
115,001
115,001
6,101
- Hong Kong
-
-
-
-
31,264
31,264
31,264
7,669
550
1,189
1,873
83,345
59,308
146,265
146,265
13,770
Percentage of overdue loans to
customers to total advances to
customers
0.00%
0.01%
0.02%
0.72%
0.51%
1.26%
Balance Sheet (HKD'000) (continued)
Analysis of overdue advances to customers (continued)
31-Dec-18
More than
more than
one month
three
more than
Current
The gross value of advances to
and up
months
six months
Individual
market
customers by geographical area
Less than
to three
and up to
and up to
over one
impairment
value of
that have been overdue for:
one month
months
six months
one year
year
Total
allowances
collateral
- United Arab Emirates
135,120
74,158
102,870
242,387
-
554,535
464,872
22,354
- Hong Kong
-
-
-
3,582
27,743
31,325
31,325
7,688
135,120
74,158
102,870
245,969
27,743
585,860
496,197
30,042
Percentage of overdue loans to
customers to total advances to
customers
1.23%
0.68%
0.94%
2.24%
0.25%
5.35%
30-Jun-19
31-Dec-18
Value of collateral held against overdue advances to
customers
- Current market value of collateral held against overdue
loans and advances
13,770
30,042
- Covered portion of overdue loans and advances
13,770
30,042
- Uncovered portion of overdue loans and advances
132,495
555,818
As at 30 June 2019, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch does not have balances in the following:
re-scheduledloans
impairment allowances for loans and advances or other exposures which are maintained at overseas head office
trade bills and debt securities which have been overdue for over three months
repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
