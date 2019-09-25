ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 Interim Financial Disclosure Statements (English Version) ​ (PDF 69 KB)

The information in the Disclosure Statement is not audited and does not constitute statutory accounts.

The information is available at the registered offices of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch and the Public Registry of HKMA. The statement can also be found on ABN AMRO Bank's website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-disclosures/index.html

SECTION A - BRANCH INFORMATION (HONG KONG OFFICE ONLY)

For the six months ended Note 2 Proﬁt and loss information (HKD'000) 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 Interest income 644,861 644,713 Interest expenses 505,650 443,692 Net interest income 139,211 201,021 Other operating income - Gains less losses arising from foreign exchange operations 28,546 (3,995) - Gains less losses from other dealing activities - - - Income from investment held for trading purposes - - - Net fees and commission income 57,126 47,344 - fees and commission income 62,029 50,834 - fees and commission expenses 4,903 3,490 - Other 14,701 25,277 100,373 68,626 Operating income 239,584 269,647 Operating expenses 185,390 160,077 of which - staff expenses 64,208 85,221 - rental expenses 5,117 7,740 - other expenses 85,907 64,927 - other provision 30,158 2,189 Net charge for loan impairments 100,914 249,136 Net credit for other provisions - - Gains less losses from disposal of tangible fixed assets - - Loss before taxation (46,720) (139,566) Taxation credit (7,709) (25,188) Extraordinary loss (net of tax) Note 1 - (13,091) Loss for the period (39,011) (127,469)

Note 1 - Staff restructuring costs and other expenses arising from the re-organisation of Diamond and Jewelry business.

Note 2 - Certain comparative figures have been reclassified or restated to conform with the financial statements presentation adopted in the current year.