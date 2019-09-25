ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 Interim Financial Disclosure Statements (English Version) ​ (PDF 69 KB)

Log in
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
ABN AMRO Bank N : Hong Kong Branch 2019 Interim Financial Disclosure Statements (English Version)

09/25/2019

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch

2019 Interim Financial Disclosure Statements

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

The information in the Disclosure Statement is not audited and does not constitute statutory accounts.

The information is available at the registered offices of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch and the Public Registry of HKMA. The statement can also be found on ABN AMRO Bank's website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-disclosures/index.html

SECTION A - BRANCH INFORMATION (HONG KONG OFFICE ONLY)

For the six months ended

Note 2

Proﬁt and loss information (HKD'000)

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-18

Interest income

644,861

644,713

Interest expenses

505,650

443,692

Net interest income

139,211

201,021

Other operating income

- Gains less losses arising from foreign

exchange operations

28,546

(3,995)

- Gains less losses from other dealing

activities

-

-

- Income from investment held for trading

purposes

-

-

- Net fees and commission income

57,126

47,344

- fees and commission income

62,029

50,834

- fees and commission expenses

4,903

3,490

- Other

14,701

25,277

100,373

68,626

Operating income

239,584

269,647

Operating expenses

185,390

160,077

of which

- staff expenses

64,208

85,221

- rental expenses

5,117

7,740

- other expenses

85,907

64,927

- other provision

30,158

2,189

Net charge for loan impairments

100,914

249,136

Net credit for other provisions

-

-

Gains less losses from disposal of tangible fixed

assets

-

-

Loss before taxation

(46,720)

(139,566)

Taxation credit

(7,709)

(25,188)

Extraordinary loss (net of tax)

Note 1

-

(13,091)

Loss for the period

(39,011)

(127,469)

Note 1 - Staff restructuring costs and other expenses arising from the re-organisation of Diamond and Jewelry business.

Note 2 - Certain comparative figures have been reclassified or restated to conform with the financial statements presentation adopted in the current year.

- 1 -

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

Balance sheet (HKD'000)

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-18

Assets

Cash and balances with banks

(except those included in amount due from overseas

offices of the institution)

324,725

673,844

Due from Exchange Fund

4,468

18,865

Amount due from overseas offices of the Institution

19,382,694

23,501,215

Trade bills

3,646,635

3,977,821

Available-for-sale securities

3,126,491

3,453,158

Advances and other accounts

11,451,101

10,472,112

- advances to customers

11,641,967

10,960,319

- accrued interest receivable

97,061

75,285

- impairment allowances for impaired loans and other

receivables

(287,927)

(563,492)

- collective impairment allowances

(141,662)

(22,407)

- individual impairment allowances

(146,265)

(541,085)

Other accounts

176,278

184,763

- unrealized gains on derivative instruments

18,850

42,973

- other accounts

157,428

141,790

Tangible fixed assets

47,142

10,360

Total assets

38,159,534

42,292,138

Liabilities

Deposits and balances of banks and other financial

institutions

(except those included in amount due to overseas

offices of the institution)

654,027

1,009,112

Deposits from customers

1,976,533

1,561,866

- demand deposits and current accounts

1,418,779

1,297,877

- savings deposits

101,206

26,907

- time, call and notice deposits

456,548

237,082

Amount due to overseas offices of the Institution

35,234,174

39,476,571

Accrued interest payable

79,426

55,483

Other accounts

215,374

189,106

- unrealized losses on derivative instruments

51,864

44,542

- provisions and others

163,510

144,564

Total liabilities

38,159,534

42,292,138

- 2 -

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

Balance Sheet (HKD'000) (continued)

Analysis of impaired loans

As at 30 June 2019, there was no loan and advance to bank customers and therefore no impaired loan to bank customers. The analysis of impaired loans to non-bank customers are as follows:

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-18

Current

Current

The impaired loans* to customers

Gross

Individual

market

Gross

Individual

market

by geographical area are as

impaired

impairment

value of

impaired

impairment

value of

follows:

loans

allowances

collateral

loans

allowances

collateral

- United Arab Emirates

115,001

115,001

6,101

536,728

509,760

22,354

- Hong Kong

31,264

31,264

7,669

31,325

31,325

7,688

146,265

146,265

13,770

568,053

541,085

30,042

Percentage of impaired loans to

customers to total advances to

customers

1.26%

5.18%

  • Impaired loans are advances to banks and customers that have been classified as "substandard", "doubtful" and "loss" in accordance with the HKMA Return of Loans and Advances and Provisions (Form MA(BS)2A) completion instructions.

Analysis of overdue advances to customers

30-Jun-19

More than

more than

one month

three

more than

Current

The gross value of advances to

and up

months

six months

Individual

market

customers by geographical area

Less than

to three

and up to

and up to

over one

impairment

value of

that have been overdue for:

one month

months

six months

one year

year

Total

allowances

collateral

- United Arab Emirates

550

1,189

1,873

83,345

28,044

115,001

115,001

6,101

- Hong Kong

-

-

-

-

31,264

31,264

31,264

7,669

550

1,189

1,873

83,345

59,308

146,265

146,265

13,770

Percentage of overdue loans to

customers to total advances to

customers

0.00%

0.01%

0.02%

0.72%

0.51%

1.26%

- 3 -

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

Balance Sheet (HKD'000) (continued)

Analysis of overdue advances to customers (continued)

31-Dec-18

More than

more than

one month

three

more than

Current

The gross value of advances to

and up

months

six months

Individual

market

customers by geographical area

Less than

to three

and up to

and up to

over one

impairment

value of

that have been overdue for:

one month

months

six months

one year

year

Total

allowances

collateral

- United Arab Emirates

135,120

74,158

102,870

242,387

-

554,535

464,872

22,354

- Hong Kong

-

-

-

3,582

27,743

31,325

31,325

7,688

135,120

74,158

102,870

245,969

27,743

585,860

496,197

30,042

Percentage of overdue loans to

customers to total advances to

customers

1.23%

0.68%

0.94%

2.24%

0.25%

5.35%

30-Jun-19

31-Dec-18

Value of collateral held against overdue advances to

customers

- Current market value of collateral held against overdue

loans and advances

13,770

30,042

- Covered portion of overdue loans and advances

13,770

30,042

- Uncovered portion of overdue loans and advances

132,495

555,818

As at 30 June 2019, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Hong Kong Branch does not have balances in the following:

  1. re-scheduledloans
  2. impairment allowances for loans and advances or other exposures which are maintained at overseas head office
  3. trade bills and debt securities which have been overdue for over three months
  4. repossessed assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- 4 -

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

A public limited company incorporated in the Netherlands

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:07:06 UTC
