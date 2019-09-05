ABN AMRO Bank N : How we plan to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030

The average Dutch person throws away 50 kilos of food a year- and that's not including waste produced by farming, transport, supermarkets and restaurants. Not only is this bad for the environment, it's unnecessary too. We want to help reduce food waste.

The data on food waste are shocking: if we add up all the food that is wasted across the globe, we could feed every malnourished person on earth four times over. Our bank finances solutions to food waste, such as modern technology in tropical regions and sensors that measure the quality of food in our own country. And our staff restaurants are doing their best to minimise waste. Want to find out what you can do at home to halve food waste by 2030? Watch the video.

We want to show our colleagues, clients and society at large how we can achieve more by working closely with our clients, both businesses and private individuals. In this case, we're working together with farmers, transport companies, supermarkets, consumers and restaurants. Want to learn more about food waste and how the bank is dealing with it?

We're also working hard to fight food waste in our own operations. A good example is Rudolf, the chef at Circl, who is doing everything he can to reduce waste. Watch the video below.

Read here about how the bank wants to contribute to a sustainable, better world - on all fronts.

Read here ABN AMRO's recently issued research report (in Dutch only) on food waste.