ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
09/04 11:35:22 am
16.08 EUR   +1.29%
ABN AMRO BANK N : How we plan to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030
PU
08/28ABN AMRO : reducing risk in investment portfolios
PU
08/15Net profit down nearly a third at Dutch lender Rabobank
RE
ABN AMRO Bank N : How we plan to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030

09/05/2019 | 01:02am EDT

The average Dutch person throws away 50 kilos of food a year- and that's not including waste produced by farming, transport, supermarkets and restaurants. Not only is this bad for the environment, it's unnecessary too. We want to help reduce food waste.

The data on food waste are shocking: if we add up all the food that is wasted across the globe, we could feed every malnourished person on earth four times over.

Our bank finances solutions to food waste, such as modern technology in tropical regions and sensors that measure the quality of food in our own country. And our staff restaurants are doing their best to minimise waste.

Want to find out what you can do at home to halve food waste by 2030? Watch the video.

We want to show our colleagues, clients and society at large how we can achieve more by working closely with our clients, both businesses and private individuals. In this case, we're working together with farmers, transport companies, supermarkets, consumers and restaurants. Want to learn more about food waste and how the bank is dealing with it?

We're also working hard to fight food waste in our own operations. A good example is Rudolf, the chef at Circl, who is doing everything he can to reduce waste. Watch the video below.

Read here about how the bank wants to contribute to a sustainable, better world - on all fronts.

Read here ABN AMRO's recently issued research report (in Dutch only) on food waste.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 05:01:05 UTC
