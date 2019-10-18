Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : Sandra Phlippen new Chief Economist at ABN AMRO

10/18/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Sandra Phlippen has been appointed ABN AMRO's new Chief Economist with effect from 1 December. In her new role, Sandra will also replace Han de Jong as head of the Group Economics department.

Erasmus University

Sandra currently heads the Netherlands section of ABN AMRO Group Economics and is also a university lecturer at Erasmus School of Economics in Rotterdam. Before joining ABN AMRO, Sandra was chief economist at Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad and prior to that she was editor-in-chief of economics journal ESB. In 2008, Sandra acquired a PhD in economics at Erasmus University's Tinbergen Institute. Sandra Phlippen commented: 'It is an honour to be Han's successor as Chief Economist. I look forward to working with the team to further shape the department's role as an economic think tank for the bank and for society.'

Passionate economist

'Sandra is an energetic and passionate economist. She is commended for her innovative ideas and her ability to translate complex economic issues into everyday practice. We're convinced that these attributes, combined with her strong leadership qualities, make her the right candidate for this pivotal position at ABN AMRO,' said Rintse Zijlstra, whose responsibilities at ABN AMRO include Strategy and Group Economics.

Grateful to Han de Jong

Sandra will succeed Han de Jong, who has been the bank's Chief Economist over the past 14 years. 'Han led the Group Economics department for many years and set out the bank's economic vision with his team,' Rintse Zijlstra remarked. 'He has a long track record and is much respected in the market. We are very grateful to him for his contribution to the bank.'

Proud

Han de Jong: 'I look back at my career at ABN AMRO with great satisfaction. As team, we've built up a strong position for Group Economics within the bank and in the market, and I'm very proud of that. At the same time, I'm also looking forward to what's in store for me when I leave the at the end of this year. I will most certainly keep close tabs on developments in my profession.'

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:18:10 UTC
