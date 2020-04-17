ABN AMRO Bank N : Supervisory Board approves Robert Swaak's appointment as CEO

Earlier today, ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board officially approved Robert Swaak's appointment as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Mr Swaak succeeds Kees van Dijkhuizen, who will hand over his duties at the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020.

Mr Swaak's appointment had already been announced on 9 January 2020, subject to approval by the regulatory authorities. Those authorities have since informed ABN AMRO that they do not have any objection to Mr Swaak's appointment, which could then be made official by ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board.

Robert Swaak was previously Chairman of the Board of Management of PwC Netherlands, before joining PwC's Network Leadership team with responsibility for Global Clients and Industries.