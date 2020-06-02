Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : announces call of EUR 1.5bn Tier 2 instrument (XS1253955469)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 04:36am EDT

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.5 billion Subordinated Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due June 2025 callable on Year 5 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1253955469 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 30 June 2020. Trading will be suspended as of 26 June 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these Subordinated Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or compliance with any other requirement under the relevant securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 08:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
04:36aABN AMRO BANK N : announces call of EUR 1.5bn Tier 2 instrument (XS1253955469)
PU
06/01ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.5bn Tier 2 instrument
GL
05/29ABN AMRO BANK N : MeesPierson assigns testamentary administration and executorsh..
PU
05/21ABN AMRO BANK N : GO-C scheme goes live on 29 April
PU
05/21WATCH THE VIDEO : corona support measures for businesses
PU
05/21ABN AMRO BANK N : Analyst and investor call presentation Q1 2020​ (PDF 682..
PU
05/21ABN AMRO BANK N : Analyst & investor call transcript Q1 2020 ​ (PDF 220 KB..
PU
05/21ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q1 2020​ (PDF 393 KB)
PU
05/21ABN AMRO BANK N : Pillar 3 disclosures Q1 2020​ (PDF 324 KB)
PU
05/13Travel and auto stocks lead Europe lower amid virus fears
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 844 M 8 727 M 8 727 M
Net income 2020 -39,3 M -43,7 M -43,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -567x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 7 234 M 8 050 M 8 049 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 362
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,23 €
Last Close Price 7,70 €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-52.55%8 050
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.27%300 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%252 309
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%213 507
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 705
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.51%133 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group