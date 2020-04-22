Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : announces decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020

04/22/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. held its Annual General Meeting (General Meeting) today. At the General Meeting 81.86% of the total issued capital and an equal percentage of voting rights were represented.

The General Meeting adopted ABN AMRO's audited annual financial statements for 2019 and adopted the renumeration policies for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, which have been updated in line with recent changes in legislation and best practices. It also discharged each member of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in office during the financial year for the performance of his or her duties during 2019. The General Meeting approved the re-appointments of Arjen Dorland, Jurgen Stegmann and Tjalling Tiemstra as members of the Supervisory Board.

At the General Meeting, Robert Swaak was introduced as successor to Kees van Dijkhuizen. ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board officially appointed Robert Swaak as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., starting after the close of the Annual General Meeting held today.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 16:37:09 UTC
