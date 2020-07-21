ABN AMRO Bank N : appoints Gerard Penning as Chief Human Resources Officer

ABN AMRO today announced the appointment of Gerard Penning as its Chief Human Resources Officer and as a member of ABN AMRO's Executive Committee (ExCo) from 1 August 2020. Gerard joins ABN AMRO from Shell, where he was Executive Vice President HR Downstream.

Gerard Penning (1963) brings to ABN AMRO over two decades of experience in strategic human resources management on a global scale. He will provide overall leadership and guidance to the ABN AMRO HR function by overseeing talent acquisition, -management and succession planning, promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace, leadership development, compensation & benefits, and employee relations and representation.

Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO CEO comments: 'As the new CEO of ABN AMRO I have been very impressed with the dedication of our employees and the quality of their work helping our clients navigate these challenging times. With Gerard's experience, passion and his ability to connect easily with people across all levels of the organisation, we will continue to drive a culture of excellence among our over 18,000 dedicated staff.'

Gerard Penning: 'As a Board Member of the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) organisation, launched in 2011 by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, I am very proud to become part of ABN AMRO and I feel very inspired by the bank's purpose banking for better, for generations to come. Banking for better also means giving it my all as the Chief HR Officer to create and foster an open and inclusive working environment for everyone, where teams can excel in supporting our clients in their transition to sustainability. At Shell, 'thriving in the energy transition' has been a key strategic pillar for many years, so I am pleased that I can continue to grow this transition at ABN AMRO.'