Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : appoints Gerard Penning as Chief Human Resources Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:56am EDT

ABN AMRO today announced the appointment of Gerard Penning as its Chief Human Resources Officer and as a member of ABN AMRO's Executive Committee (ExCo) from 1 August 2020. Gerard joins ABN AMRO from Shell, where he was Executive Vice President HR Downstream.

Gerard Penning (1963) brings to ABN AMRO over two decades of experience in strategic human resources management on a global scale. He will provide overall leadership and guidance to the ABN AMRO HR function by overseeing talent acquisition, -management and succession planning, promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace, leadership development, compensation & benefits, and employee relations and representation.

Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO CEO comments: 'As the new CEO of ABN AMRO I have been very impressed with the dedication of our employees and the quality of their work helping our clients navigate these challenging times. With Gerard's experience, passion and his ability to connect easily with people across all levels of the organisation, we will continue to drive a culture of excellence among our over 18,000 dedicated staff.'

Gerard Penning: 'As a Board Member of the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) organisation, launched in 2011 by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, I am very proud to become part of ABN AMRO and I feel very inspired by the bank's purpose banking for better, for generations to come. Banking for better also means giving it my all as the Chief HR Officer to create and foster an open and inclusive working environment for everyone, where teams can excel in supporting our clients in their transition to sustainability. At Shell, 'thriving in the energy transition' has been a key strategic pillar for many years, so I am pleased that I can continue to grow this transition at ABN AMRO.'

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 05:55:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
01:56aABN AMRO BANK N : appoints Gerard Penning as Chief Human Resources Officer
PU
07/17ABN AMRO BANK N : places Europe's first green Tier 2 bank bond for De Volksbank
PU
07/13Silver Soars, Outpacing Recent Gains in S&P 500 and Gold -- Update
DJ
07/13Silver Soars, Outpacing Gains in S&P 500 and Gold
DJ
07/08ABN AMRO BANK N : Dutch banks join forces in fight against money laundering
RE
07/06ABN AMRO BANK N : Measures to protect both jobs and the climate
PU
07/02ABN AMRO MEESPIERSON : “Road to recovery not smooth”
PU
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Banks to tighten lending practices for Singapore commodity sector - ..
RE
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Banks in Singapore in talks to tighten lending practices for trouble..
RE
07/02ABN AMRO BANK N : Energy Transition Fund helps provides 20,000 households with s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 898 M 9 051 M 9 051 M
Net income 2020 -71,2 M -81,6 M -81,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -99,6x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 7 727 M 8 842 M 8 855 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 362
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,95 €
Last Close Price 8,22 €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-49.32%8 842
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.58%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.83%249 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.05%201 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%198 387
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.52%132 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group