MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
ABN AMRO Bank N : completes sale of escrow & settlement business to Intertrust

11/01/2019 | 04:07am EDT

Today, ABN AMRO announces that the sale of its escrow and settlement business to Intertrust has been completed.

The acquisition was announced on 7 February 2019 and was subject to regulatory approvals. These conditions have now been met.

The escrow and settlement team transferred to Intertrust in its entirety.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:06:15 UTC
