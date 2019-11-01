ABN AMRO Bank N : completes sale of escrow & settlement business to Intertrust

Today, ABN AMRO announces that the sale of its escrow and settlement business to Intertrust has been completed.
The acquisition was announced on 7 February 2019 and was subject to regulatory approvals. These conditions have now been met.
The escrow and settlement team transferred to Intertrust in its entirety.
