ABN AMRO Bank N : convenes 2020 Annual General Meeting

Today, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. has published the convocation and meeting materials for its Annual General Meeting, to be held in Amsterdam on 22 April 2020.

The meeting materials and the convocation, including the agenda and explanatory notes, are available on the ABN AMRO website (www.abnamro.com/shareholdermeeting).

The agenda includes the proposal to re-appoint Arjen Dorland, Jurgen Stegmann and Tjalling Tiemstra as members of the Supervisory Board. In addition, in line with new legislation introduced in the Netherlands, the remuneration policies for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

At this Annual General Meeting, Robert Swaak will be introduced as the new CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., succeeding Kees van Dijkhuizen, subject to regulatory approval.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at ABN AMRO's head office, Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, at 14:00 CET. It will also be webcast on www.abnamro.com/shareholdermeeting

Holders of depositary receipts can also attend the meeting by proxy or virtually via www.abnamro.com/shareholder