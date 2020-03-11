Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : convenes 2020 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Today, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. has published the convocation and meeting materials for its Annual General Meeting, to be held in Amsterdam on 22 April 2020.

The meeting materials and the convocation, including the agenda and explanatory notes, are available on the ABN AMRO website (www.abnamro.com/shareholdermeeting).

The agenda includes the proposal to re-appoint Arjen Dorland, Jurgen Stegmann and Tjalling Tiemstra as members of the Supervisory Board. In addition, in line with new legislation introduced in the Netherlands, the remuneration policies for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

At this Annual General Meeting, Robert Swaak will be introduced as the new CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., succeeding Kees van Dijkhuizen, subject to regulatory approval.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at ABN AMRO's head office, Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, at 14:00 CET. It will also be webcast on www.abnamro.com/shareholdermeeting

Holders of depositary receipts can also attend the meeting by proxy or virtually via www.abnamro.com/shareholder

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
03:12aABN AMRO BANK N : convenes 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
02/27Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt -- Upd..
DJ
02/27Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt
DJ
02/17CIRCULAR PROCUREMENT : asking questions is the first step to making the world a ..
PU
02/14ABN AMRO BANK N : Transcript analyst & Investor conference call​ Q4 2019 &..
PU
02/13ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/12EUROPE : Kering, slowing coronavirus cases in China lift European shares to new ..
RE
02/12ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q4 2019 ​ (PDF 300 KB)
PU
02/12ABN AMRO BANK N : reports net profit of EUR 316 million for Q4 2019 ​ (PDF..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 243 M
EBIT 2020 3 004 M
Net income 2020 1 729 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,6%
P/E ratio 2020 5,36x
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 8 924 M
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,80  €
Last Close Price 9,49  €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Annemieke J. M. Roobeek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-41.47%10 107
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%287 232
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%263 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%201 676
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%191 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.32%140 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group