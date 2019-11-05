ABN AMRO Bank N : convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

Today ABN AMRO Bank N.V. publishes the convocation and meeting materials for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held in Amsterdam on 17 December 2019. The materials, including the agenda and explanatory notes, are available on the ABN AMRO corporate website.

The General Meeting will decide on the appointment of Laetitia Griffith as a new member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The nomination of Laetitia Griffith was announced on 29 October 2019. The appointment will be for a period of four years until the Annual General Meeting of 2024 and is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

The EGM will be held at ABN AMRO's head office at Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam at 9am CET. The meeting will also be webcasted on www.abnamro.com/webcast. Shareholders and depositary receipt holders will be provided with the opportunity to attend and vote at the EGM online with their own smartphone, tablet or personal computer, unless the investor's financial intermediary does not accommodate online voting.