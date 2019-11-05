Log in
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
ABN AMRO Bank N : convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

0
11/05/2019 | 02:15am EST

Today ABN AMRO Bank N.V. publishes the convocation and meeting materials for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held in Amsterdam on 17 December 2019. The materials, including the agenda and explanatory notes, are available on the ABN AMRO corporate website.

The General Meeting will decide on the appointment of Laetitia Griffith as a new member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The nomination of Laetitia Griffith was announced on 29 October 2019. The appointment will be for a period of four years until the Annual General Meeting of 2024 and is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

The EGM will be held at ABN AMRO's head office at Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam at 9am CET. The meeting will also be webcasted on www.abnamro.com/webcast. Shareholders and depositary receipt holders will be provided with the opportunity to attend and vote at the EGM online with their own smartphone, tablet or personal computer, unless the investor's financial intermediary does not accommodate online voting.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 633 M
EBIT 2019 3 430 M
Net income 2019 2 142 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,38%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 16 182 M
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,61  €
Last Close Price 17,22  €
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Annemieke J. M. Roobeek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-16.19%18 030
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%411 839
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%291 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.49%290 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.41%222 972
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.62%208 816
