ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : leader in Transparency Benchmark 2019

0
11/21/2019 | 06:21am EST

ABN AMRO is at the top of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Transparency Benchmark 2019. With a fourth place, ABN AMRO is, similar to 2017, one of the leading groups of most transparent organizations in the field of social reporting in the Netherlands.

ABN AMRO strives for the greatest possible degree of transparency about its financial and non-financial results. The reporting on these subjects can be found in its Integrated Annual Review, but also in various other publications. This includes the Financial Annual Report, the Impact Report and the Human Rights Report. On November 20, 2019 the award ceremony of the Kristal Award 2019 was awarded to Schiphol. ABN AMRO finished on the fourth place, with a special accreditation on most innovative in impact reporting.

Tjeerd Krumpelman, Head of Advisory, Reporting & Engagement ABN AMRO: 'In recent years we have focused strongly on integrated reporting. This fits within our reassessed strategy in which sustainability plays a central role. The combination of our Integrated Annual Review and our Impact Report enables us to report more and more transparently about the impact we have as an organization. We are proud to see that our efforts in the field of transparent reporting are appreciated with this fourth spot on the Transparency Benchmark.

The Transparency Benchmark is a biennial study by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Dutch Professional Association of Accountants (NBA) into the transparency of social reporting at Dutch companies. Via the Transparency Benchmark, 500 companies compete for the Kristal Award, a leading prize in the field of most transparent social reporting.

More information (in Dutch only) about the Transparency Benchmark can be found at: www.transparantiebenchmark.nl.

Read the integrated reports of ABN AMRO here.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 11:20:03 UTC
