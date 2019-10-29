ABN AMRO Bank N : nominates Laetitia Griffith as a member of the Supervisory Board

Log in
ABN AMRO has announced today that its Supervisory Board will nominate Laetitia Griffith for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a four-year term of office. The proposal to appoint Laetitia Griffith will be put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 17 December 2019. The appointment of Laetitia Griffith will be subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Laetitia Griffith's nomination is in accordance with the enhanced recommendation of ABN AMRO's Employee Council. Laetitia Griffith will replace Annemieke Roobeek, who will step down after having been a member of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board for over nine years.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We are very happy to nominate Laetitia Griffith for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO. Given her extensive legal expertise and social engagement and her broad experience in executive and non-executive positions in a range of organisations and sectors, she will make a significant contribution to the Supervisory Board's supervision of ABN AMRO's activities. Annemieke Roobeek has been on the Supervisory Board since the new bank was established in 2010. In these past nine years, she has shown strong commitment and dedication to the bank. We would like to thank Annemieke for her valuable contribution.'

Laetitia Griffith studied Law at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and started her career as a legal counsel at the Dutch Ministry of Justice. She was a member of the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on behalf of political party VVD, served as alderman Finance for the city of Amsterdam and was a member of the Dutch Council of State. Laetitia Griffith currently holds several supervisory positions amongst which at Tennet and as vice-chair of the Supervisory Board of KPMG.

Following the approval of the European Central Bank and the appointment of Laetitia Griffith at the EGM the Supervisory Board will comprise: Tom de Swaan, Arjen Dorland, Michiel Lap, Jurgen Stegmann, Anna Storåkers, Tjalling Tiemstra and Laetitia Griffith.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 17:41:05 UTC
