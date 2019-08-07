Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO Bank N : second-quarter profit rises despite anti-money laundering costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 02:00am EDT
ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in second-quarter profit, despite incurring extra costs for its fight to spot money laundering, as interest income rose and impairments on bad loans dropped.

"Recently, the Dutch central bank determined that we are to review all our retail clients in the Netherlands," Chief Executive Kees van Dijkhuizen said in a statement.

This order followed a record $900 million (£740 million) fine paid by rival Dutch bank ING in September last year for failing to spot criminal activities financed through its accounts for years.

The company took extra measures to increase customer due diligence at a cost of 114 million euros in the second quarter, ABN said, adding that investigations might lead to instructions or fines by the authorities.

Despite the extra expenses, ABN reported a 1% rise in second-quarter net profit to 693 million euros.

Analysts on average had predicted net earnings of 638 million euros in a company-compiled poll, after the lender posted net earnings of 688 million euros a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -1.02% 16.555 Delayed Quote.-19.40%
ING GROEP -1.14% 8.75 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:00aABN AMRO BANK N : second-quarter profit rises despite anti-money laundering cost..
RE
01:01aABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 693 million for Q2 2019
GL
07/30ABN AMRO BANK N : Moneyou Belgium sells savings portfolio to Keytrade Bank
PU
07/26ABN AMRO to sell remaining shares equensWorldline to Worldline
AQ
07/24ABN AMRO BANK N : to sell remaining shares equensWorldline to Worldline
PU
07/15ABN AMRO BANK N : announces closing of sale of (Channel Islands) Limited to Butt..
PU
07/12ABN AMRO BANK N : wins Euromoney Awards including 'Western Europe's Best Bank fo..
AQ
07/11ABN AMRO BANK N : wins Euromoney Awards including ‘Western Europe's Best B..
PU
07/04ABN AMRO : Energy Transition Fund invests in Ideematec
PU
07/02ABN AMRO : and Firm24 to team up
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 592 M
EBIT 2019 3 453 M
Net income 2019 2 150 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,36%
P/E ratio 2019 7,44x
P/E ratio 2020 7,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 15 562 M
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,80  €
Last Close Price 16,56  €
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pim De Bruijn Manager-Information Technology
Annemieke J. M. Roobeek Member-Supervisory Board
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-19.40%17 422
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.24%355 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%265 610
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%261 377
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.13%203 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%186 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group