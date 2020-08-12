Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Explainer: How commodity trade finance works

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:21pm EDT
ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam

Global banks were left shell-shocked this year by a series of commodity trader collapses after instances of fraud were laid bare by the coronavirus crisis.

ABN Amro on Wednesday said it would end all trade and commodity financing, shedding 800 jobs, following several other lenders who have already restructured or put their trade finance divisions under review as they scramble to recoup billions of dollars in debt.

The $21 billion liquidity hole left by the Dutch bank will be hard to fill, presenting a more uncertain future for smaller commodity traders without a strong presence in a niche market.

Trade finance is a term covering many types of loans, typically from banks, that facilitate global movement of goods from wheat to gasoline. The loans reduce risk for counterparties and allow them to juggle multiple transactions.

Most trade finance loans are short-term, less than a year.

Commodity finance was hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent regulation aimed at preventing similar downturns.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF LOANS?

* A letter of credit (L/C) is the most common form of trade finance. A buyer's bank sends a letter to the seller's bank guaranteeing payment to the seller once goods arrive.

* Major oil and commodity trading firms make use of another type of loan called a revolving credit facility (RCF). Under an RCF, a consortium of banks allow a company to borrow up to an agreed upon maximum threshold. The company can repeatedly borrow and repay this credit, as long as it not exceed the threshold.

* Companies that do regular business together and have built trust may forgo the guarantees provided by L/Cs and opt to use open credit instead. This does not provide protection in the event a counterparty fails to meet its obligations.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

* For example, with the loans a trader can buy five cargoes of crude oil or build a significant futures position while still waiting on payment for other crude cargoes sailing to a refinery.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF STRUCTURED COMMODITY FINANCE LOANS?

* Pre-export finance: Banks provide a longer-term loan to cover the costs of production secured against the sale of future output.

* Prepayment: This type of long-term loan is more frequently used in the oil industry than other commodities. For instance, a trading house, backed by banks or insurers, will provide upfront cash to an oil producer and gradually be repaid with physical barrels of crude. The timeframe for this type of loan is usually several years.

By Julia Payne

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. 8.08% 8.744 Delayed Quote.-50.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.81% 495 End-of-day quote.-11.41%
WTI 2.17% 42.475 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
01:03pABN AMRO BANK N : Analyst and investor call presentation Q2 2020​ (PDF 755..
PU
09:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Orsted, Foxconn
01:23aABN AMRO BANK N : Good operational quarter, high loan impairments, focus shift f..
PU
01:23aABN AMRO BANK N : Goed operationeel kwartaal, hoge kredietvoorzieningen, verlegd..
PU
01:16aABN Amro quits trade and commodity financing in corporate bank overhaul
RE
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)
PU
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : Additional Pillar 3 disclosures Q2 2020​ (PDF 352 KB)
PU
01:08aABN AMRO BANK N : reports net loss of EUR 5 million in Q2 2020​ (PDF 146 K..
PU
08/10PODCAST : Sustainable business models #4: Flying on frying oil
PU
08/07ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 910 M 9 329 M 9 329 M
Net income 2020 -173 M -205 M -205 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,7x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 7 605 M 8 968 M 8 969 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 362
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,16 €
Last Close Price 8,09 €
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-50.12%8 951
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.52%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.57%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group