Podcast: Sustainable business models #4: Flying on frying oil

The energy transition is teeming with sustainable technologies, but a sustainable business model is at least as important. ABN AMRO is helping its clients become more sustainable - and in doing so is accelerating the energy transition.

Arnold and Jimmy discuss a different aspect of the energy transition every month in their podcast 'The expert and the novice'. Jimmy Lange is incredibly curious, but his knowledge of physics and chemistry leave much to be desired. Fortunately, Arnold Mulder (Energy sector banker at ABN AMRO) can explain it all in great detail.

This time they unravel the opportunities and downsides of using biofuels in the airline industry. Did you know that airplanes can run on frying oil and agricultural residue? These types of fuel are potentially 80 percent more efficient than fossil fuels. And now this subject is more relevant than ever: aircraft were grounded en masse due to the coronavirus crisis while a heated debate raged about whether KLM should be required to become more sustainable in order to receive government support. Are biofuels the solution? Arnold enlightens us in this 11-minute podcast.

ABN AMRO wants to help its clients become more sustainable. One way we're doing this is by financing sustainable initiatives in the energy transition, such as the use of biofuels for the airline industry. This is how we hope to contribute to a smarter and more sustainable world through clean energy production - one of ABN AMRO's key goals in the field of innovation for the coming years.

Want to find out more about sustainable energy technologies? Every month, Circl - ABN AMRO's circular pavilion at Amsterdam's Zuidas business district - hosts Energy Transition Thursday, where we put different sustainable business models in the energy transition under the microscope. After all, a successful business model for sustainable technology is worth its weight in gold.

Interested in Energy Transition Thursday? Check out the next edition.

Want to find out more about biofuels in the airline industry? Watch the entire Energy Transition Thursday webinar on this topic (duration: 56 minutes, Dutch only).

Listen to the other podcasts on battery storage, geothermal heating and hydrogen.