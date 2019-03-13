Log in
ABN AMRO GROUP

(ABN)
2018 ANNUAL REPORT : Banking for better
PU
03:23aABN AMRO : publishes Integrated Annual Review 2018 and Annual Report 2018
PU
03/08European banks hit by Russian money laundering scandal
RE
2018 Annual Report: Banking for better

03/13/2019

ABN AMRO's 2018 Annual Report is now online. The report describes the environment in which our bank operates, how we work and what we achieved for our clients and society in 2018.

Annual reports are often seen as dull, complex documents - but take a look at ABN AMRO's reports. Last year's Annual Report was nominated for the Henri Sijthoff award and named Best Integrated Report by the Ethical Corporation.

In addition to its Annual Report, ABN AMRO has published an Integrated Annual Review. This publication describes our refreshed strategy and includes interviews with CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen and Tom de Swaan, Chairman of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board.

Kees van Dijkhuizen talks about innovation, the refreshed strategy and sustainability. 'Sustainability is a business opportunity for us. We won't be the only bank doing this - but we do want to be a front runner.' Tom de Swaan explains how he views his role and how he wants to contribute to the bank's success.

The Annual Review also presents an easy-to-understand story about where and how we invest, digitalisation, our services, attracting new talent and accelerating the sustainability shift.

Our bank is affected by the world around us, so we devote attention to subjects such as the Dutch economy, digital technologies, the interest rate climate, society's expectations and stricter rules and regulations.

And last but not least, you can read about how we view our environment, how we want to contribute to it, what we mean by 'Banking for better' and the value we create for our stakeholders.

Curious about the Annual Report? Download it here:

2018 ABN AMRO Annual Report

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:28:08 UTC
