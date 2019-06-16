Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ABN AMRO Group    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO GROUP

(ABN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ABN AMRO CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen will not serve a new term of office following the end of his current term; terms of Executive Committee members extended by 2 and 4 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ABN AMRO CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen will not serve a new term of office following the end of his current term; terms of Executive Committee members extended by 2 and 4 years

ABN AMRO announced today that Kees van Dijkhuizen will not serve a new term of office following the end of his current term, which will expire at the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2020.

The terms of office of the members of the Executive Committee (ExCo) will be extended by two or four years in March 2020. The terms of Frans van der Horst (CEO of Retail Banking) and Pieter van Mierlo (CEO of Private Banking) will be extended by two years, those of Daphne de Kluis (CEO of Commercial Banking) and Rutger van Nouhuijs (CEO of Corporate & Institutional Banking) by four years. The bank has opted for staggered terms to ensure that the ExCo positions will not again be up for reappointment at the same time.

Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO of ABN AMRO: “I have been an executive of ABN AMRO since 2013, first as the CFO and later as the CEO, and next year I will have served on the board for seven years.

As the Executive Committee, we refreshed our strategy last year and introduced the bank’s new purpose, ‘Banking for better, for generations to come’. Both now have the support of 93% of our people and will be secured by the continuity of the current leadership. I’m fully committed to further accelerating the bank’s strategy and pursuing the purpose together with our employees and clients in the months ahead, after which I will be able to pass on the torch in full confidence.”

Tom de Swaan, chairman of the Supervisory Board: “The Supervisory Board is very proud of the results achieved by Kees, both as the CFO and as the CEO, and his team. The bank is in good shape and is well on track with its financial targets. We are looking forward to continuing the good cooperation and realising further achievements in the coming period.”

This announcement allows the Supervisory Board to start looking for a successor in a timely and orderly manner. A successor will be sought both inside and outside the bank.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd
Head of Media Relations & PR
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Annedien Heilbron
Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 3837244

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABN AMRO GROUP
01:01pABN AMRO CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen will not serve a new term of office followin..
GL
07:23aRBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital
RE
06/13ABN AMRO : Offering additional service through partnerships
PU
06/13ABN AMRO : Digital Impact Fund Invests in Big Data Analytics Company ThetaRay
AQ
06/12ABN AMRO : First Geldmaat ATM revealed in Soest, the Netherlands
PU
06/12ABN AMRO : Digital Impact Fund invests in financial crime detection provider The..
PU
06/12ABN AMRO : fund invests in financial crime detection firm ThetaRay
RE
06/11ABN AMRO : Energy Transition Fund (ETF) invests in NorSun
PU
06/06ABN AMRO : Fintechs bank with ABN AMRO
PU
06/06ABN AMRO : GREENE office opens in Eindhoven
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 612 M
EBIT 2019 3 511 M
Net income 2019 2 147 M
Debt 2019 1 987 M
Yield 2019 8,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 8 993 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 25,4 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-8.40%10 002
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.21%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.39%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About