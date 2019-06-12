Log in
ABN AMRO : Digital Impact Fund invests in financial crime detection provider ThetaRay

06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT

ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund takes a stake in Thetaray, an Israeli Big Data analytics firm. Its IntuitiveAI platform mimics human intuition's decision-making capabilities to detect both existing and previously unknown malicious activity of bad actors.

Combating money laundering, human trafficking and terrorist financing are top priorities for banks, and ABN AMRO uses ThetaRay's innovative solutions to help carry out its activities as gatekeeper to the financial system.

Hugo Bongers, Director of ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund, said: 'Our investment in ThetaRay strengthens the current operational relationship between the bank and ThetaRay. The market for these solutions driven by artificial intelligence is a major growth market across the world and is strategically relevant to all types of financial services. In addition, ABN AMRO stands to benefit from access to the Israeli ecosystem of cybersecurity and financial crime detection firms, as well as the leading venture capital investors operating in this business, such as JVP (Jerusalem Venture Partners) and OurCrowd.'

'We're very proud that ABN AMRO, a customer that benefits from ThetaRay's intuitive artificial intelligence technology to combat financial cybercrime and operational failures, has now also become an investor,' said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. 'ABN AMRO is a visionary company that recognizes the value of a technology that can apply our IntuitiveAI-based solutions to drive better outcomes and capture future growth opportunities. We see ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund as a true partner for creating a safer world.'

About ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund:

The ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund is our corporate venture fund dedicated for fintech that invests in innovative businesses specialising in the digitalisation of financial products and services. The EUR 50 million fund has stakes in Tink, BehavioSec, solarisBank, Ockto, Crosslend and Tealium, and previously invested in Cloud Lending Solutions (from which it exited in 2018).

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
