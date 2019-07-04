ABN AMRO : Energy Transition Fund invests in Ideematec

ABN AMRO ETF is investing in the German company Ideematic, a manufacturer of solar trackers which are used to move solar panels along with the sun, maximising yields.

Ideematec is a fast-growing company and will use the investment to improve its capital position and product development and to expand its teams in USA, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East. Ideematic's sophisticated solar trackers are used in large-scale solar parks around the world.

Pieter Smit of ABN AMRO ETF: 'Ideematec has an excellent position in the market for technologies used in decentralised horizontal PV solar trackers. Given its unique technology, superb client portfolio, strong relationship management and presence on four continents, we believe the company will reach a top 3 position in the market.'

Mario Eckl, CEO of Ideematec: 'As a supplier of state-of-the-art technology for solar parks, we are seeing enormous demand for high-quality, reliable products. Our improved capital structure gives us a solid foundation for growth. We're delighted that ABN AMRO ETF is contributing to our growth plans.'

ABN AMRO ETF provides equity to companies featuring in the energy transition and that are ready for the next phase in their growth, typically investing between EUR 10 million and EUR 25 million. For more information about ETF and previous investments, visit the ABN AMRO website. The Ideematec website has more information about the German company.

* The investment agreement is subject to approval of the German merger control authority (Bundes Kartellambt).