ABN AMRO : Our branch offices made out of ocean plastic

Our sustainable strategy is widely known among our own people. And most of us are aware that all our offices should have at least an energy label A by 2030. But when will you really see the difference? The answer? Now, in the shape of our new circular branch offices.

Choi Mi Chung is one of the originators of our new housing concept, GREENE. The first location has just been opened in Eindhoven. 'Where possible, we used recycled materials and we want things to be used again if the office ever closes its doors.

Not everyone was immediately charmed by the idea, but even the biggest critics are enthusiastic now,' says Choi. The new housing concept brings us a big step closer to achieving a carbon reduction of at least 65% for our own buildings by 2030.

If you haven't yet had a chance to drop by and see for yourself, check out Choi's video.

Choi's story is a great match with our strategy. And what makes the GREENE concept extra special is that it also tallies nicely with the other focus areas of our strategy.

If you'd like to know more about circular design and its applications, all stories about GREENE are available here.

Click here to watch more Front Runners episodes.