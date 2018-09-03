Log in
ABN AMRO Group    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO GROUP (ABN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/03 05:29:00 pm
23.405 EUR   +0.32%
04:17pABN AMRO : and Northern Trust Asset Management collaborate to make i..
PU
08/30FINTECH : From threat to ally
PU
08/30ABN AMRO : Mary Pieterse-Bloem appointed Endowed Professor of Financ..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ABN AMRO : and Northern Trust Asset Management collaborate to make investment funds more sustainable

09/03/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

As of 31 August 2018, Northern Trust Asset Management will apply environmental, social and governance ('ESG') criteria to two investment funds that it manages for investors. This adjustment fits the ambition of ABN AMRO in relation to sustainability. ABN AMRO encourages clients to invest in sustainable investment products and services. At the end of 2017, sustainable investments by clients of ABN AMRO totalled € 10.2 billion. ABN AMRO aims to increase this amount to € 16 billion by the year 2020.

The ESG criteria will apply to the Northern Trust North America Equity Index UCITS FGR Fund and the Northern Trust Europe Equity Index UCITS FGR Fund. The new names of the funds will be the Northern Trust North America Custom ESG Index FGR Fund and the Northern Trust Europe Custom ESG Index FGR Fund. Assets under management as at 31 July 2018 for the involved funds total € 1.21 billion and € 1.41 billion, respectively.

Through the introduction of ESG criteria, the funds will no longer invest in companies not considered to meet certain criteria. This includes for example companies with 'very severe' controversial activities, companies that derive revenue from the production of tobacco, or those that manufacture controversial weapons. The list of companies that are excluded because of these ESG-criteria is non-exhaustive and will be subject to change.

The investment objectives of the existing funds are to closely match the risk and return characteristics of the MSCI North America Index and MSCI Europe Index with net dividends reinvested. As of 31 August 2018, the updated investment objectives of the funds are to closely match the risk and return characteristics of the MSCI North America Custom ESG Index and MSCI Europe Custom ESG Index respectively. These are custom indices calculated and screened by MSCI, based on ESG criteria selected by Northern Trust Asset Management.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 14:16:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 906 M
EBIT 2018 3 502 M
Net income 2018 2 235 M
Debt 2018 2 007 M
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 10 987 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 27,8 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-13.27%13 077
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
