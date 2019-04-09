Log in
ABN AMRO : arranges first green bond for the Dutch state

04/09/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Today, the Dutch Ministry of Finance announced that investors will soon be able to subscribe to a long-term green bond issued by the Dutch state. The government wants to use the funds raised with the bond to finance sustainable projects in the years ahead. This is the first green bond issued by the Dutch state and the first green bond issued by a European country with a triple A credit rating.

ABN AMRO advises financial institutions and companies in Europe on green bonds and is a leader in this market. The bank's team of experts provides tailored advice and structures bonds specifically for the issuer. It then arranges the subscription among investors and coordinates allocation of the bond. ABN AMRO has the role of primary dealer for the Dutch state and is the sole green bond structuring advisor for this specific green transaction. ABN AMRO has posted a video on its website featuring experts talking about green bonds.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
