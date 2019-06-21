Log in
ABN AMRO GROUP

(ABN)
ABN AMRO : hosts analyst lunch with Christian Bornfeld, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

06/21/2019

Today ABN AMRO hosts an analyst lunch in London with our Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, Christian Bornfeld. In his presentation Christian Bornfeld will give an update on progress in IT transformation, digital and innovation.

Today's presentation can be downloaded via the ABN AMRO corporate website.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:39:02 UTC
