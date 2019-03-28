Log in
ABN AMRO Group    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO GROUP

(ABN)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

ABN AMRO : sells majority stake in Stater to Infosys

03/28/2019 | 01:57am EDT

ABN AMRO announced today that it has sold 75% of its shares in Stater to Infosys. 

Stater is ABN AMRO's administrative mortgage services provider, providing services for over 1.3 million mortgage loans to more than 30 mortgage providers in the Dutch market. Infosys is an IT and business services provider that operates worldwide and is already active as a provider of administrative mortgage services in other countries.

Retaining a 25% interest in Stater, ABN AMRO will continue to be a strategic shareholder. Christian Bornfeld, member of the Executive Board of ABN AMRO: "While mortgages are a key product for ABN AMRO, providing administrative mortgage services is not a core activity. That's why we are very pleased with Infosys as Stater's new majority shareholder. ABN AMRO will keep a strategic interest of 25% and will continue to be an important client to Stater."

Erwin Dreuning, Managing Director of Stater: "We are eager to welcome Infosys as a new shareholder. As they are already active in mortgage administration services, Infosys offers specific expertise. The combined forces of ABN AMRO, Infosys and Stater ensures we have a solid basis to pursue our plans for further development of our service offering. Furthermore, it opens up opportunities for us to grow and service other clients."

The transaction will result in a gain on disposal and have a positive, though modest, impact on ABN AMRO's CET1 capital ratio. The closing date of the transaction is expected in the second quarter.

Questions / further information

ABN AMRO Press Office            +31 (0)20 6288900         pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com

ABN AMRO Investor Relations   +31 (0)20 3837244         investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 726 M
EBIT 2019 3 590 M
Net income 2019 2 191 M
Debt 2019 1 988 M
Yield 2019 7,94%
P/E ratio 2019 8,61
P/E ratio 2020 8,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 9 360 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,0 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-3.24%10 172
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%327 162
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 924
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%262 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
WELLS FARGO5.84%222 601
