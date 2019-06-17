At home and at the bank: how to save even more energy

ABN AMRO's entire mortgage portfolio averaging energy label A - and by 2030, too? That's ambitious! But is it doable? We'll use social media to explain how we see this.

It's easy to use a lot more energy in the home than you think. Your tumble dryer, for instance, uses lots and lots of power. But many people are unaware of this. We'd like to help by asking how we can do things more sustainably. And we can do our bit by helping our clients make their homes more sustainable - making sure our entire mortgage portfolio averages an energy label A by 2030.

Want to find out how the bank sets about doing this and what you can do at home? Watch the video.

We want to show our colleagues, clients and society at large why we can achieve more by working closely with our clients, businesses or private individuals. If you'd like to know more about sustainability challenges and what that's got to do with us at ABN AMRO and with you at home, click here for a simple explanation.