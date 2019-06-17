Log in
At home and at the bank: how to save even more energy

06/17/2019 | 12:49am EDT

ABN AMRO's entire mortgage portfolio averaging energy label A - and by 2030, too? That's ambitious! But is it doable? We'll use social media to explain how we see this.

It's easy to use a lot more energy in the home than you think. Your tumble dryer, for instance, uses lots and lots of power. But many people are unaware of this. We'd like to help by asking how we can do things more sustainably. And we can do our bit by helping our clients make their homes more sustainable - making sure our entire mortgage portfolio averages an energy label A by 2030.
Want to find out how the bank sets about doing this and what you can do at home? Watch the video.

We want to show our colleagues, clients and society at large why we can achieve more by working closely with our clients, businesses or private individuals. If you'd like to know more about sustainability challenges and what that's got to do with us at ABN AMRO and with you at home, click here for a simple explanation.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Group NV published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 04:48:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 612 M
EBIT 2019 3 511 M
Net income 2019 2 147 M
Debt 2019 1 987 M
Yield 2019 8,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 8 993 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 25,4 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-8.40%10 002
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
