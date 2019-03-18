Log in
ABN AMRO GROUP

(ABN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/18 08:03:59 am
20.795 EUR   +1.69%
07:37aCME says euro trading has moved to Amsterdam ahead of Brexit
RE
03/13ABN AMRO : convenes 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/132018 ANNUAL REPORT : Banking for better
PU
CME says euro trading has moved to Amsterdam ahead of Brexit

0
03/18/2019 | 07:37am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro-denominated government bond, repurchase agreement and foreign exchange trading at CME Group has moved from London to Amsterdam to avoid disruption from Brexit, the exchange said on Monday.

CME Group, one of the world's biggest exchanges, set up new units in the Dutch financial capital to avoid European Union customers being disrupted by whatever form Britain's departure from the bloc takes.

Clearing of its euro repo trades at London Stock Exchange's LCH unit in London had already moved to LCH's Paris arm in order to be inside the EU after Brexit.

Migration of trading and clearing is a blow to London as a global financial centre, with more business to follow the Chicago-headquartered exchange.

While Brexit is due to take place on March 29, it now looks increasingly likely that it will be delayed.

Cboe Europe, the largest pan-European share trading platform, plans to move euro-denominated share trading from London to a new unit in Amsterdam, with trading starting on April 1.

But Cboe Europe said last week it was "closely monitoring" political discussions and would react as quickly as possible to any developments that would alter this launch date.

Britain's government is scrambling to get support in parliament for a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.

Separately on Monday, EuroCCP, a clearing house for stock trades, said it had obtained regulatory approval to clear trades for the new EU entities of Cboe Europe, Aquis Exchange, and London Stock Exchange's Turquoise from April 1.

EuroCCP said it had also "on-boarded" six new EU-based entities acting as clearing members, and more than 10 new EU-based trading members.

EuroCCP, which clears over 30 percent of European share trades, is incorporated in the Netherlands and owned by Dutch Bank ABN Amro, Cboe Europe, Euronext, Nasdaq, and the U.S. Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC).

The announcement means that a large chunk of clearing in euro-denominated share trades, currently handled by EuroCCP and rivals like LCH in London, is also set to move to Amsterdam.

Clearing refers to a third party that ensures completion of a trade even if one side goes bust.

EuroCCP said it would activate the new clearing arrangements in EU-listed securities as soon as the new EU-based venues are ready

"While the uncertainty continues and despite the increasing likelihood that there may be a delay to Brexit, we are still focused on our preparations in case the UK leaves the EU on 29 March,” said EuroCCP Chief Executive Cécile Nagel.

Aquis is opening a new hub in Paris for trading euro-denominated shares, while the Turquoise unit is in Amsterdam.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens/Mark Heinrich)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO GROUP 1.81% 20.8 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC 0.44% 565 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
CME GROUP INC. 1.02% 170.14 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
EURONEXT 0.27% 56.25 Real-time Quote.11.53%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.40% 4771 Delayed Quote.16.94%
NASDAQ -0.52% 83.55 Delayed Quote.2.43%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 728 M
EBIT 2019 3 535 M
Net income 2019 2 264 M
Debt 2019 1 988 M
Yield 2019 7,72%
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
P/E ratio 2020 8,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 9 631 M
Chart ABN AMRO GROUP
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,0 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kees C. van Dijkhuizen Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Steven ten Have Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO GROUP-0.44%10 906
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
