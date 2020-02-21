Log in
ABO Wind AG

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
ABO Wind : Analysts raise price target for ABO Wind share

02/21/2020 | 01:09pm EST

» Media Center » Press » Analysts raise price target for ABO Wind share

  • Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal (First Berlin) and Guido Hoymann (Metzler) see a lot of potential even after the most recent rise

(Wiesbaden, 21 February 2020) Both analysts who study the ABO Wind share raised their price target for the share significantly and confirmed their buy recommendation in February.

Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal (First Berlin) raised his price target for the ABO Wind share on February 3 from EUR 22.50 to EUR 27. He justified the improved outlook with the successful internationalisation strategy, the realised capital increase and the intended admission to Xetra trading, among other things.

Today Guido Hoymann (Metzler Capital Markets) published his new price target of EUR 29. He explained the increase from the previous EUR 23.70 mainly by the company's successes in Germany reported the previous day. The fact that ABO Wind won the first tariff tender for wind energy of the year with 41.1 megawatts and obtained approval for a further nine megawatts is remarkable and demonstrates the strength of the company in its home market as well.

The analysts' current and previous studies are available on the company's website: https://www.abo-wind.com/en/share/analyst-ratings.html

Disclaimer

ABO Wind AG published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:08:47 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 148 M
EBIT 2019 16,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 22,3 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 156 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,00  €
Last Close Price 20,40  €
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Höllinger Chairman-Managing Board
Jörg Lukowsky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Reinicke GM-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Matthias Hollmann General Manager-Turbine Purchase & Technology
Markus S. Wetter GM-Product Development & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABO WIND AG168
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS6.54%20 239
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.2.81%11 788
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 587
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 566
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.47.27%959
