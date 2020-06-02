Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG  >  ABO Wind AG    AB9   DE0005760029

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABO Wind : sells projects in France and Northern Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:11am EDT

» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind sells projects in France and Northern Ireland

Realistic photo montage of the French St. Hilaire wind farm currently under construction

  • ABO Wind sells French wind farms and project rights in Northern Ireland
  • Construction of French wind farms progressing on schedule despite pandemic
  • Long-term cooperation agreed with French energy cooperative

(Wiesbaden/Belfast/Toulouse, 2 June 2020) The renewable energy specialist ABO Wind has sold three wind farms under construction in France as well as the project rights to a wind farm in Northern Ireland. Including the imminent sale of a fourth French wind farm, the total investment volume will amount to more than 100 million euros.

Financial investor Capital Dynamics from London acquired the project rights to Castlegore wind farm. It consists of six wind energy turbines with a capacity of about 20 megawatts and is ready for construction. The investor will be responsible for the construction and grid connection of the turbines.

ABO Wind will construct and deliver the French turnkey projects recently sold to an undisclosed investor. La Plaine, Villegats and Guruhnuel wind farms are located in western France and consist of nine wind turbine generators with a total rated output of 21.6 megawatts.

At the same time, ABO Wind has started construction of another French wind farm in the village of St.-Hilaire-du-Maine in close cooperation with the local citizen organisation 'Vents citoyens'. The citizens will take over 25 percent of the project company. The wind farm consists of four wind turbines with a total rated output of 11.4 megawatts. ABO Wind intends to operate the wind farm together with the partners on a long-term basis. ABO Wind is also working with a direct marketer to support local projects through the sales of the generated electricity. Both cooperations are ground-breaking in terms of strengthening the regional acceptance of the wind farm and giving citizens the opportunity to invest in the energy supply.

'The current sales underline the high significance of the French market for ABO Wind', emphasises CEO Andreas Höllinger. 'We are particularly pleased that the construction of the wind farms is proceeding surprisingly smoothly under the difficult conditions of the pandemic'. So far, some deliveries have arrived even earlier than expected, and the supply chains are functioning well. The construction work is taking place in compliance with strict hygiene and distancing rules. Commissioning of the French projects is scheduled between autumn 2020 and spring 2021.

Disclaimer

ABO Wind AG published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABO WIND AG
06:20aABO WIND AG : Projects in France and Northern Ireland sold
EQ
06:11aABO WIND : sells projects in France and Northern Ireland
PU
04/23ABO WIND : earns an eight-figure net profit for the fourth year in a row
PU
04/23ABO WIND AG : Eight-figure net profit for the fourth year in a row
EQ
04/15ABO WIND AG : Commissioning of a second solar park in Hungary
EQ
04/01ABO WIND AG : First project in Africa erected
EQ
03/16ABO WIND : Five French ABO Wind projects ready to start construction
PU
02/21ABO WIND : Analysts raise price target for ABO Wind share
PU
02/21ABO WIND AG : Analysts raise price target for share
EQ
02/20ABO WIND : reports successes in Germany
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 148 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2019 10,1 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2019 22,3 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
Yield 2019 2,00%
Capitalization 178 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,00 €
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Höllinger Chairman-Managing Board
Jörg Lukowsky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Reinicke GM-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Matthias Hollmann General Manager-Turbine Purchase & Technology
Markus S. Wetter GM-Product Development & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABO WIND AG0.00%198
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.57%19 963
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-2.91%11 478
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.16%5 383
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-3.80%1 503
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.14.05%744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group