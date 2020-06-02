» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind sells projects in France and Northern Ireland

Realistic photo montage of the French St. Hilaire wind farm currently under construction

ABO Wind sells French wind farms and project rights in Northern Ireland

Construction of French wind farms progressing on schedule despite pandemic

Long-term cooperation agreed with French energy cooperative

(Wiesbaden/Belfast/Toulouse, 2 June 2020) The renewable energy specialist ABO Wind has sold three wind farms under construction in France as well as the project rights to a wind farm in Northern Ireland. Including the imminent sale of a fourth French wind farm, the total investment volume will amount to more than 100 million euros.

Financial investor Capital Dynamics from London acquired the project rights to Castlegore wind farm. It consists of six wind energy turbines with a capacity of about 20 megawatts and is ready for construction. The investor will be responsible for the construction and grid connection of the turbines.

ABO Wind will construct and deliver the French turnkey projects recently sold to an undisclosed investor. La Plaine, Villegats and Guruhnuel wind farms are located in western France and consist of nine wind turbine generators with a total rated output of 21.6 megawatts.

At the same time, ABO Wind has started construction of another French wind farm in the village of St.-Hilaire-du-Maine in close cooperation with the local citizen organisation 'Vents citoyens'. The citizens will take over 25 percent of the project company. The wind farm consists of four wind turbines with a total rated output of 11.4 megawatts. ABO Wind intends to operate the wind farm together with the partners on a long-term basis. ABO Wind is also working with a direct marketer to support local projects through the sales of the generated electricity. Both cooperations are ground-breaking in terms of strengthening the regional acceptance of the wind farm and giving citizens the opportunity to invest in the energy supply.

'The current sales underline the high significance of the French market for ABO Wind', emphasises CEO Andreas Höllinger. 'We are particularly pleased that the construction of the wind farms is proceeding surprisingly smoothly under the difficult conditions of the pandemic'. So far, some deliveries have arrived even earlier than expected, and the supply chains are functioning well. The construction work is taking place in compliance with strict hygiene and distancing rules. Commissioning of the French projects is scheduled between autumn 2020 and spring 2021.