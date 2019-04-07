Aboitiz Equity Ventures : CitySavings' Project Pink Supports National Women's Month

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) recently concluded another month-long nationwide run of Project Pink, a breast cancer awareness forum for teachers, in line with the celebration of National Women's Month this March.

'This signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of CitySavings aims to look after the welfare of Filipino public school teachers. Project Pink provides an avenue to educate and raise awareness on early detection of breast cancer in order to reduce its risk among women,' shared CitySavings Reputation Management Head Paula Ruelan.

'A cloud of fear always surrounds breast cancer and this is why many women succumb to this disease. We want to be able to raise awareness, to give women the right information about this disease and show them that there is treatment, especially if diagnosis is done in the early stages' Ruelan added.

Project Pink is organized in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd). This month, close to 800 educators took part in the event, which were held in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental (March 5), Catarman, Northern Samar (March 22), Tagum City, Davao del Norte (March 27), Dasmariñas City, Cavite (March 27), Cebu City (March 28), and Calamba City, Laguna (March 29).

Dr. Chito Abellar, the guest speaker for the Dasmariñas leg, encouraged the more than 200 teachers who attended the talk to visit the doctor the moment they feel something is wrong. Early detection, Dr. Abellar said, is the only thing that will help increase the chances of surviving this dreaded disease.

'Do not wait for your situation to worsen. If you feel something strange is happening to your body, go and see a doctor right away,' said Dr. Abellar.

Maria Glenda Muncada of Olera National High School, DepEd Division of Northern Samar shared that, 'I now realized that living in fear to accept and to face reality can only worsen the situation. Through CitySavings' Project Pink, I find it more helpful to overcome the fear'.

Meanwhile, Elna Flores, District Supervisor, DepEd Division of Negros Occidental, and a breast cancer survivor, who joined the program in Bacolod City inspired the participants by sharing that her family was the reason why she fought hard to beat cancer.

'When I learned I had breast cancer, my whole world came crashing down. After several nights of crying, hope came to me in the form of my family. They gave me the strength to continue fighting. And I am still here, I am even still working with DepEd,' said Flores.

A participant during the Catarman leg, Cherry Abalon, Principal I of F. Dominice National High School, DepEd Division of Northern Samar, said that this kind of forum focusing on women's health is a breath of fresh air especially since it is organized by an institution, which is financial in nature.

'Salary loan provider, stakeholder, financial advisor those are what City Savings Bank are known for. This time, you will be amazed by Project Pink, a breast cancer awareness program for teachers because not all lending institutions are doing the same. It really shows that they look at teachers as great assets. The program reminds us to take care of our health. I salute CitySavings for sharing the program with us,' Abalon further added.