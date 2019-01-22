Aboitiz Equity Ventures : debuts water business at the 2019 IWA Conference

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the fifth leg and newest business venture of the Aboitiz Group, is optimistic on the opportunities the water space has to offer.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Water Business Head and Apo Agua President Roman V. Azanza III said the company is beefing up its water portfolio in the next few years and will continue to provide innovative infrastructure solutions that will help sustain the country's economic growth.

The business unit made its debut at the recently-concluded '10th Specialist Conference on Efficient Urban Water Management' held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Dubbed 'Efficient 2019,' the conference organized by the International Water Association was attended by global water experts, thought leaders, and practitioners from 27 countries. Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu was one of its keynote speakers.

Aboitiz InfraCapital's subsidiaries include Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), which is expected to be one of the largest bulk water projects in the country with a sustainable water source. It is envisioned to provide more than 300 million liters of water per day to over a million Davao residents.

'Our Apo Agua project is unique in the Philippines. It's basically the conjunction of water and power. It's called the water-energy nexus. So, we're actually using the water we tapped from the Tamugan river to power a 2-megawatt hydroelectric plant which is sufficient to supply all the power needs of our water treatment plant,' Azanza said.

Also included in the company's water portfolio is Lima Water Corporation (LWC), which provides end-to-end bulk water service from production to wastewater treatment. It provides industrial and potable water with 8,700 cu.m. supply capacity to 600 hectares of industrial land.

'We have a minority investment with the Balibago Waterworks of [Pampanga]. They're actually one of the top five water players in the country,' Azanza noted, adding the company serves 150,000 households in 50 water distribution franchises in the Philippines. #