Aboitiz Equity Ventures : to highlight CSR & sustainability initiatives at 1st ‘ABC’ Summit

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC
09/13/2018 | 09:58am CEST
The Aboitiz Group is set to spearhead a meaningful discussion on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability at a gathering of its top leaders and stakeholders for its first Advancing Business and Communities (ABC) Summit on September 17 and 18.
During the summit, Aboitiz Group leaders led by President and Chief Executive Officer Erramon I. Aboitiz will share how sustainability and CSR are integrated in the Group's corporate strategy.
'The Aboitiz ABC Summit aims to clearly illustrate our relentless pursuit of ways to drive change for a better world through our various initiatives. The country's social challenges keep us determined more than ever to develop solution-focused, scalable, and sustainable CSR programs that will truly create a positive impact on the lives of our fellow Filipinos,' says Aboitiz, concurrent Aboitiz Foundation Chairman.
Internal company speakers from different Aboitiz business units include AboitizPower Chief Operating Officer (COO) Emmanuel Rubio, UnionBank Chief Customer Experience Officer Ana Aboitiz-Delgado, Pilmico COO Tristan Aboitiz, AboitizLand First Vice President-Operations Rafael de Mesa, and Republic Cement President and Chief Executive Officer Nabil Francis will demonstrate how their respective businesses are helping fulfill the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.
In addition to Aboitiz leaders, business, government, and non-government organization representatives will also share success stories of how they contribute in driving change for a better world.
External speakers will include executives from organizations like Ayala,Facebook, UN in the Philippines, and the Department of Trade and Industry-Board of Investments.
The ABC Summit 2018 will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group, and feature the launch of new digital initiatives -- one of which is a crowdfunding application that will feature various CSR advocacies across the country, while the other one promotes weather knowledge.

Disclaimer

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:57:03 UTC
