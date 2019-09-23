Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Aboitiz Power Corporation    AP   PHY0005M1090

ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION

(AP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on trade war uncertainty; Singapore leads declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore's stock exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Monday, with Singapore taking the biggest hit, as investors remained wary on U.S.-China trade talk progress after mixed signals from ongoing negotiations.

Both the United States and China described their talks as "productive" and "constructive", with the U.S. Trade Representative's office adding that high-level negotiations will take place in October, as previously planned.

However, sentiment was dampened after Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to U.S. farm states and President Donald Trump reiterated that he favoured a complete trade deal with China.

"A China-U.S. trade deal in October is still considered possible but improbable. There are no concrete signs that the U.S. is ready for an interim trade deal that would lead to a tariff truce," according to a DBS Bank note.

Leading declines in the region, Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> dipped 0.4%, ahead of key inflation data release.

Consumer and financial stocks dragged the index, with shares of heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Capitaland Ltd falling between 0.3% and 0.9%.

A Reuters poll expects the city-state's core inflation figures for August to remain unchanged from July, when inflation eased to its slowest pace in more than three years, prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year forecast amid firming bets for monetary policy easing.

Philippine's index <.PSI> dropped 0.4% and were on track to extend losses for a fifth straight session, dragged by industrial and utility stocks.

Power generation firm Aboitiz Power Corp and GT Capital Holdings Inc shed as much as 2.4% each.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to review its policy later this week. Governor Benjamin Diokno has flagged a further quarter-point interest rate reduction before the end of 2019 to shore up economic growth and said inflation forecast for September will guide its policy decision.

Thai stocks shed about 0.4%, touching their lowest level in nearly four weeks, dragged by losses in the telecom and energy sector.

Oil and gas firm PTT PCL and mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl fell 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark index <.VNI>, which has outperformed most of its peers by a vast margin so far this year, gained 0.2%, lifted by consumer and energy stocks.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru ; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.57% 3.53 End-of-day quote.13.50%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.60% 25.15 End-of-day quote.5.85%
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 64.94 Delayed Quote.17.36%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 1.20% 30.32 Delayed Quote.22.14%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.31% 3.17 End-of-day quote.8.93%
WTI 0.00% 58.71 Delayed Quote.27.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION
12:16aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on trade war uncertainty; Singapore leads decl..
RE
09/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia plunges nearly 2% on tobacco stocks
RE
09/12ABOITIZ POWER : AboitizPower bullish on Vietnam prospects
AQ
08/08SM PRIME : AboitizPower ink power supply deal
AQ
07/31SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Philippines fall as U.S.-China trade tensions..
RE
07/02Philippines rises on last-minute buying; growth worries cap gains
RE
05/23ABOITIZ POWER : Iloilo City power firm goes for clean energy
AQ
05/04ABOITIZ POWER : AboitizPower's 1st-quarter income declines to P3.6 billion
AQ
05/02PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : AEV profit falls 27% to P3.5 B
AQ
04/24ABOITIZ POWER : eyes RE projects in overseas expansion
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 138 B
EBIT 2019 38 520 M
Net income 2019 22 524 M
Debt 2019 185 B
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,20x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aboitiz Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,11  PHP
Last Close Price 39,95  PHP
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erramon Isidro Aboitiz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikel A. Aboitiz Chairman
Emmanuel V. Rubio Chief Operating Officer
Liza Luv Montelibano Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior VP
Luis Miguel O. Aboitiz Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION5 651
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL INC-16.67%12 044
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL--.--%3 391
BEIJING JINGNENG POWER CO LTD5.46%2 949
BANPU POWER PCL--.--%1 921
ANHUI WENERGY COMPANY LIMITED--.--%1 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group