Abraxas Petroleum : Amendment to a previously filed 4

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(AXAS)
02/12/2020 | 01:24pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Schwartz Dirk A

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP[ AXAS

(Check all applicable)

]

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

18803 MEISNER DRIVE

02/07/2020

VP - Business Development

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

04/04/2018

Line)

SAN ANTONIO TX

78258

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp Common Stock

124,311(1)

D

Abraxas Petroleum Corp Common Stock

60,107

I

401-K

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

of Shares

Performance-

Abraxas

based

$

2.37

04/02/2021

04/02/2021

Petroleum

27,397

27,397

D

Restricted

Common

Stock Unit

Stock

Abraxas

Employee

Petroleum

17,000

$

3.15

03/11/2018

03/11/2024

Corp

17,000

D

Stock Option

Common

Stock

Abraxas

Employee

Petroleum

24,000

$

0.97

03/15/2020

03/15/2026

Corp

24,000

D

Stock Option

Common

Stock

Abraxas

Employee

Petroleum

20,000

$

3.67

12/02/2017

12/02/2023

Corp

20,000

D

Stock Option

Common

Stock

Abraxas

Employee

$

1.67

08/08/2018

08/08/2027

Petroleum

100,000

100,000

D

Stock Option

Common

Stock

Performance-

Abraxas

based

$

1.34

04/01/2023

04/01/2023

Petroleum

46,642

46,642

D

Restricted

Common

Stock Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses: 1. Correct holdings

Dirk A. Schwartz

02/10/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 18:23:01 UTC
