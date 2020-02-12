Abraxas Petroleum : Amendment to a previously filed 4
02/12/2020 | 01:24pm EST
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Schwartz Dirk A
ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP [ AXAS
(Check all applicable)
]
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
18803 MEISNER DRIVE
02/07/2020
VP - Business Development
Abraxas Petroleum Corp Common Stock
124,311
(1)
D
Abraxas Petroleum Corp Common Stock
60,107
I
401-K
Amount
or
Date
Expiration
Number
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
of Shares
Performance-
Abraxas
based
$
2.37
04/02/2021
04/02/2021
Petroleum
27,397
27,397
D
Restricted
Common
Stock Unit
Stock
Abraxas
Employee
Petroleum
17,000
$
3.15
03/11/2018
03/11/2024
Corp
17,000
D
Stock Option
Common
Stock
Abraxas
Employee
Petroleum
24,000
$
0.97
03/15/2020
03/15/2026
Corp
24,000
D
Stock Option
Common
Stock
Abraxas
Employee
Petroleum
20,000
$
3.67
12/02/2017
12/02/2023
Corp
20,000
D
Stock Option
Common
Stock
Abraxas
Employee
$
1.67
08/08/2018
08/08/2027
Petroleum
100,000
100,000
D
Stock Option
Common
Stock
Performance-
Abraxas
based
$
1.34
04/01/2023
04/01/2023
Petroleum
46,642
46,642
D
Restricted
Common
Stock Unit
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
1. Correct holdings
Dirk A. Schwartz
02/10/2020
