Abraxas Petroleum : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

The three months ended September 30, 2019 resulted in:

Production of 9,899 Boepd (up 3% vs 2Q19)

Revenue of $31.5 million (down 9% vs 2Q19)

Net income of $17.0 million, or $ 0.10 per share (up 45% vs 2Q19)

Adjusted net income (excluding certain non-cash items) (a) of $ 3.8 million, or $ 0.02 per share (down 10% vs 2Q19)

Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

Delaware Basin, West Texas

In Ward County, the two-﻿well Greasewood NE Pad was successfully fracked with 64 stages between the two wells and recently began flowback. These wells, in which the Company owns a 100 percent interest, have approximately 4,800-foot laterals, one in the Third Bone Spring and the other in the Wolfcamp B. On our slow flowback protocol, the wells combined are currently producing over ﻿1,000 barrels of oil and 1.2 million cubic feet of gas per day (1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day). We expect them to reach peak rate in December 2019. As previously discussed, we have only three gross (2.5 net) wells to drill in the Delaware Basin next year to maintain 100 percent held-by production status across all of our leasehold in both the Bakken and the Delaware.

Abraxas management and board of directors are carefully weighing the important objectives of free cash flow generation, debt reduction, and production growth. A final decision on the capital budget for 2020 will be made at a later date. Company management and board of directors are also considering operating and overhead cost efficiencies that could be realized in connection with the 2020 capital budget.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company has closed the two previously announced divestitures of non-core assets for total proceeds of $7.9 million. One sale represents a complete exit from South Texas and the other was small non-operated position in Reeves County, Texas. All of the proceeds were used to pay down borrowings under the Company's reserve-based loan.

Conference Call

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 3 PM ET on Monday, November 18, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844.347.1028 and enter the passcode 5486613. Additionally, a live listen only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the investor relations section of the Abraxas website at www.abraxaspetroleum.com. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 18﻿, 2019 by dialing 855.859.2056 and entering the passcode 5486613 or can be accessed under the investor relations section of the Abraxas website.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Permian Basin, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: Statements in this release looking forward in time involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Abraxas’ actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested in this release. Such factors may include, but may not be necessarily limited to, changes in the prices received by Abraxas for crude oil and natural gas. In addition, Abraxas’ future crude oil and natural gas production is highly dependent upon Abraxas’ level of success in acquiring or finding additional reserves. Further, Abraxas operates in an industry sector where the value of securities is highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Abraxas’ control. In the context of forward-looking information provided for in this release, reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in Abraxas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the past 12 months.

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Results: Revenue $ 31,536 $ 41,625 $ 100,870 $ 113,171 Net income 17,041 1,777 3,264 2,002 Net income per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Capital expenditures - acquisitions(a) - 14,635 - 36,404 Capital expenditures - drilling and completion(a) 25,417 36,974 85,797 91,326 Total net capital expenditures(a) 25,417 51,609 85,797 127,730 EBITDA(a) 19,999 22,252 59,436 63,740 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items(a) 3,797 8,617 10,597 26,642 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items, per share - basic(a) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items, per share - diluted(a) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 Liquidity(a) 16,389 53,750 16,389 53,750 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 166,572 165,392 166,046 165,083 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 169,599 167,629 166,493 167,865 Production from Continuing Operations: Crude oil per day (Bblpd) 6,519 6,542 6,851 6,025 Natural gas per day (Mcfpd) 10,892 12,797 11,181 12,754 Natural gas liquids per day (Bblpd) 1,565 1,395 1,397 1,428 Crude oil equivalent per day (Boepd) 9,899 10,070 10,112 9,579 Crude oil equivalent (Mboe) 911 926 2,760 2,615 Realized Prices, net of realized hedging activity: Crude oil ($ per Bbl) $ 50.13 $ 50.36 $ 49.90 $ 51.02 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) 0.23 1.61 0.69 1.69 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) 0.42 20.86 3.63 17.27 Crude oil equivalent ($ per Boe) 33.33 37.66 35.07 36.92 Expenses: Lease operating ($ per Boe) $ 6.20 $ 7.26 $ 7.77 $ 6.51 Production taxes (% of oil and gas revenue) 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.4 % 8.1 % General and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation ($ per Boe) $ 2.45 $ 2.33 $ 2.45 $ 2.48 Cash interest ($ per Boe) 3.21 2.11 3.14 1.78 Depreciation, depletion and amortization, excluding accretion ($ per Boe) 13.72 11.89 13.78 11.41

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED



BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash $ 7,139 $ 867 Working capital (15,554 ) (13,632 ) Property and equipment - net 386,336 363,218 Total assets 441,024 425,890 Long-term debt - less current maturities 200,883 183,091 Stockholders' equity 171,573 166,510 Common shares outstanding 168,400 166,714 Working capital per bank loan covenants(a) (14,106 ) (22,351 )

(a) Excludes current maturities of long-term debt and current derivative assets and liabilities in accordance with our bank loan covenants. This working capital calculation excludes the unused commitment amount which is included for our current ratio calculation.

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Oil $ 31,228 $ 37,039 $ 97,355 $ 100,505 Gas 226 1,897 2,107 5,882 Natural gas liquids 61 2,677 1,382 6,735 Other 21 12 26 49 31,536 41,625 100,870 113,171 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating 5,647 6,724 21,447 17,023 Production and ad valorem taxes 2,495 3,569 8,519 9,167 Rig expense - - 672 - Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,605 11,142 38,367 30,241 General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of $504, $428, $1,398, and $1,894 respectively) 2,736 2,586 8,169 8,379 Total operating cost and expenses 23,483 24,021 77,174 64,810 Operating income 8,053 17,604 23,696 48,361 Other (income) expense: Interest income (27 ) - (50 ) (1 ) Interest expense 2,951 1,952 8,706 4,644 Amortization of deferred financing fees 169 113 418 320 (Gain) Loss on derivative contracts (12,081 ) 13,568 11,358 41,215 Loss on sale of non-oil and gas assets - 194 - 181 Total other (income) expense (8,988 ) 15,827 20,432 46,359 Income (loss) before income tax 17,041 1,777 3,264 2,002 Income tax (expense) benefit - - - - Net income $ 17,041 $ 1,777 $ 3,264 $ 2,002 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 166,572 165,392 166,046 165,083 Diluted 169,599 167,629 166,493 167,865

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To fully assess Abraxas’ operating results, management believes that, although not prescribed under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America, EBITDA is an appropriate measure of Abraxas' ability to satisfy capital expenditure obligations and working capital requirements. EBITDA is defined as net income or loss plus interest expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, impairments, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, and stock-based compensation. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined under SEC rules. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. EBITDA excludes some, but not all items that affect net income or loss and may vary among companies. The EBITDA presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We have also disclosed Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants. Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined under SEC rules. Our management believes that information regarding Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants is material to an understanding of our financial condition and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants to net income or loss for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 17,041 $ 1,777 $ 3,264 $ 2,002 Net interest expense 2,924 1,952 8,656 4,643 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,605 11,142 38,367 30,241 Amortization of deferred financing fees 169 113 418 320 Stock-based compensation 504 428 1,398 1,894 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (13,244 ) 6,840 7,333 24,640 EBITDA $ 19,999 $ 22,252 $ 59,436 $ 63,740 EBITDA $ 19,999 $ 22,252 $ 59,436 $ 63,740 Expenses related to equity offering/loan amendments/permitted acquisitions 28 105 92 317 Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants $ 20,027 $ 22,357 $ 59,528 $ 64,057

This release also includes a discussion of “adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items,” which is also a non-GAAP financial measure as defined under SEC rules. Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items, is defined as net income or loss plus ceiling test impairment (if any) and is adjusted for unrealized changes in derivative contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income or loss to adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items. Management believes that net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP is the most directly comparable measure to adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items. The calculation of adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Unrealized gains or losses on derivative contracts are based on mark-to-market valuations which are non-cash in nature and may fluctuate drastically from period to period. As commodity prices fluctuate, these derivative contracts are valued against current market prices at the end of each reporting period in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 815: Derivatives and Hedging as amended and interpreted, which requires Abraxas to record a gain or loss based on the calculated value difference from the previous period-end valuation for open contracts. For example, NYMEX oil prices on September 28, 2018 were $73.25 per barrel compared to $54.07 on September 30, 2019; therefore, the mark-to-market valuation changed from period to period.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 17,041 $ 1,777 $ 3,264 $ 2,002 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (13,244 ) 6,840 7,333 24,640 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items $ 3,797 $ 8,617 $ 10,597 $ 26,642 Net income per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items, per share - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 Adjusted net income, excluding certain non-cash items, per share - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.16

Liquidity is calculated by adding the net funds available under our revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents. We use liquidity as an indicator of the Company's ability to fund development and exploration activities. However, this measurement has limitations. This measurement can vary from year-to-year for the Company and can vary among companies based on what is or is not included in the measurement on a company's financial statements. This measurement is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

(In thousands) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Borrowing base $ 207,500 $ 200,000 Cash and cash equivalents 7,139 - Revolving credit facility- outstanding borrowings (198,000 ) (146,000 ) Outstanding letters of credit (250 ) (250 ) Liquidity $ 16,389 $ 53,750

Net capital expenditures is calculated by removing capital expenditures related to changes in accounts payable from period to period and settlements of asset retirement obligations. The following table provides a reconciliation of capital expenditures shown in the investing activities section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows to net capital expenditures applicable to our 2019 capital budget.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Capital expenditures as shown on statement of cash flows $ 26,044 $ 59,172 $ 89,621 $ 132,989 (Decrease) in accounts payable related to capital expenditures (197 ) (6,092 ) (3,445 ) (3,823 ) (Decrease) in asset retirement obligations (430 ) (1,471 ) (379 ) (1,436 ) Net capital expenditures $ 25,417 $ 51,609 $ 85,797 $ 127,730

