Abraxas Petroleum : Cancels Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) is cancelling its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call originally scheduled for this afternoon at 3 PM Central Time (4 PM Eastern Time).

We will issue a subsequent press release rescheduling the call for a day and time within the next calendar week.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Rocky Mountain and Permian Basin regions of the United States.

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: Statements in this release looking forward in time involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Abraxas’ actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested in this release. Such factors may include, but may not be necessarily limited to, changes in the prices received by Abraxas for crude oil and natural gas. In addition, Abraxas’ future crude oil and natural gas production is highly dependent upon Abraxas’ level of success in acquiring or finding additional reserves. Further, Abraxas operates in an industry sector where the value of securities is highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Abraxas’ control. In the context of forward-looking information provided for in this release, reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in Abraxas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the past 12 months.

