ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum : Provides Updated Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Information

11/07/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3 PM Central Time (4 PM Eastern Time). This change was made due to Monday being Veteran’s Day. Abraxas plans to announce third quarter 2019 operating and financial results the morning of Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.347.1028 and entering conference code 4529436. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company’s website at www.abraxaspetroleum.com. If you are unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available through December 11, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 855.859.2056 and entering conference code 4529436.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Rocky Mountain and Permian Basin regions of the United States.

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: Statements in this release looking forward in time involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Abraxas’ actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested in this release. Such factors may include, but may not be necessarily limited to, changes in the prices received by Abraxas for crude oil and natural gas. In addition, Abraxas’ future crude oil and natural gas production is highly dependent upon Abraxas’ level of success in acquiring or finding additional reserves. Further, Abraxas operates in an industry sector where the value of securities is highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Abraxas’ control. In the context of forward-looking information provided for in this release, reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in Abraxas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the past 12 months.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 137 M
EBIT 2019 34,2 M
Net income 2019 -2,33 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 44,6 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. G. Watson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth W. Johnson Vice President-Operations
Steven P. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter A. Bommer Vice President-Engineering
Harold D. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION-73.49%45
CNOOC LIMITED2.63%71 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.16%63 236
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.14%41 449
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.72%35 384
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.04%30 775
