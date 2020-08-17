Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Abraxas Petroleum Corporation    AXAS

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(AXAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abraxas Petroleum : Recommences Strategic Alternatives Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October and led by Petrie Partners, LLC (“Petrie”).

“Petrie has been a great partner for Abraxas in the past,” said Bob Watson, Abraxas CEO. “Now that we have successfully amended our agreements with Angelo Gordon and our banks, we look forward to working with Petrie to examine ways to optimize value. Our strong, concentrated asset bases in the Delaware and Williston Basins, as well as our excellent hedge book, position Abraxas for success on a standalone basis and also make us an attractive transaction partner.” Petrie’s Jon Hughes and Richard Moss will lead the engagement.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin.

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: Statements in this release looking forward in time involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Abraxas’ actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested in this release. Such factors may include, but may not be necessarily limited to, changes in the prices received by Abraxas for crude oil and natural gas. In addition, Abraxas’ future crude oil and natural gas production is highly dependent upon Abraxas’ level of success in acquiring or finding additional reserves. Further, Abraxas operates in an industry sector where the value of securities is highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Abraxas’ control. In the context of forward-looking information provided for in this release, reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in Abraxas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the past 12 months.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORAT
04:07pABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Recommences Strategic Alternatives Review
BU
11:32aABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Completes Refinancing Transactions
BU
08/13ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
08/11ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/28U.S. shale producers, slammed by oil price crash, seen posting worst quarter ..
RE
07/22ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financia..
AQ
07/06ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/02ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
07/02ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continu..
BU
06/26ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,30 M - -
Net Debt 2020 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 30,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,17 $
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. G. Watson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth W. Johnson Vice President-Operations
Steven P. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter A. Bommer Vice President-Engineering
Ralph F. Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION-47.45%31
CNOOC LIMITED-30.79%51 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.23%43 782
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.73%27 930
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-35.64%24 086
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-26.85%18 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group