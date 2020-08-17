Abraxas Petroleum : Recommences Strategic Alternatives Review

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October and led by Petrie Partners, LLC (“Petrie”).

“Petrie has been a great partner for Abraxas in the past,” said Bob Watson, Abraxas CEO. “Now that we have successfully amended our agreements with Angelo Gordon and our banks, we look forward to working with Petrie to examine ways to optimize value. Our strong, concentrated asset bases in the Delaware and Williston Basins, as well as our excellent hedge book, position Abraxas for success on a standalone basis and also make us an attractive transaction partner.” Petrie’s Jon Hughes and Richard Moss will lead the engagement.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin.

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: Statements in this release looking forward in time involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Abraxas’ actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested in this release. Such factors may include, but may not be necessarily limited to, changes in the prices received by Abraxas for crude oil and natural gas. In addition, Abraxas’ future crude oil and natural gas production is highly dependent upon Abraxas’ level of success in acquiring or finding additional reserves. Further, Abraxas operates in an industry sector where the value of securities is highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond Abraxas’ control. In the context of forward-looking information provided for in this release, reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in Abraxas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the past 12 months.

