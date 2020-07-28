Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Abraxas Petroleum Corporation    AXAS

ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(AXAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. shale producers, slammed by oil price crash, seen posting worst quarter since 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producers, whose weak returns in recent years had them out of favor with investors even before the coronavirus pandemic crushed oil prices and decimated production, are expected to post their worst second-quarter results since 2016.

Oil is down about 35% since January as fuel demand tumbled during economic lockdowns. Results include a modern nadir for crude with U.S. prices averaging less than $17 per barrel in April.

"No one expects the second quarter to be anything but bizarre," said Bob Watson, chief executive of Abraxas Petroleum Corp, which produces in two shale basins. It got through the quarter thanks to hedges that locked in higher prices, said Watson.

U.S. shale is set to report the worst operating results, excluding impairments, since the last oil bust in 2016, according to a Reuters analysis of financial data from 10 top producers in the sector.

ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent producer, kicks off earnings on Thursday and is expected to swing to a per share loss of 49 cents, from a $1.40 profit a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Most major shale firms are expected to post quarterly losses in coming days, including Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG Resources, Parsley Energy and Continental Resources, according to Refinitiv.

Lower prices prompted shale firms to curtail about 2 million barrels of oil in April and May to avoid larger losses. Volumes recovered somewhat in June as prices rebounded to about $38 a barrel.

"April and May were abysmal," said Regina Mayor, global head of energy at consultants KPMG.

June's partial lift showed "people need the cash," said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of market researcher IHSMarkit.

But the rebound will prove temporary, he said with production by U.S. shale firms continuing to decline "over the next year or so," said Yergin in an interview.

“It’s ingrained into your DNA to bring volume online and do what you can to sustain volumes,” David Dell'Osso, operations chief at shale producer Parsley.

Investors will listen for clues to the price needed to return equipment to the field, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager at energy investors BP Capital Fund Advisors.

Shale firms could write down an estimated $300 billion in assets starting this quarter, pushing some out of compliance with loan covenants and sparking new bankruptcies, according to accounting and consulting firm Deloitte.

Chesapeake Energy and Whiting Petroleum were among 18 producers that filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter, up from five in the first quarter, according to law firm Haynes and Boone.

Many shale properties are "simply not economically viable even at today's stronger prices," said Dan Eberhart, a private equity investor and CEO of oilfield services firm Canary, LLC.

The industry already was scorned by investors frustrated by a decade of poor returns - shale has had net negative free cash flow of $300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte. A key index, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF , is down 45% year to date.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.65% 0.2161 Delayed Quote.-36.91%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -3.87% 8.45 Delayed Quote.-94.94%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.28% 39.24 Delayed Quote.-38.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 43.22 Delayed Quote.-34.70%
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. -1.66% 10.97 Delayed Quote.-41.04%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -1.70% 96.91 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.95% 0.9103 Delayed Quote.-87.24%
WTI -1.59% 41.02 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORAT
12:51pU.S. shale producers, slammed by oil price crash, seen posting worst quarter ..
RE
07/22ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financia..
AQ
07/06ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/02ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
07/02ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continu..
BU
06/26ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
06/26ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
05/08ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
04/06ABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,8 M - -
Net income 2020 39,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,17 $
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert L. G. Watson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth W. Johnson Vice President-Operations
Steven P. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter A. Bommer Vice President-Engineering
Ralph F. Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.91%36
CNOOC LIMITED-33.56%49 478
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.84%42 650
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.02%28 264
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-40.26%21 517
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.15%16 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group