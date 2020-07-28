U.S. shale producers, slammed by oil price crash, seen posting worst quarter since 2016

HOUSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producers, whose
weak returns in recent years had them out of favor with
investors even before the coronavirus pandemic crushed oil
prices and decimated production, are expected to post their
worst second-quarter results since 2016.
Oil is down about 35% since January as fuel
demand tumbled during economic lockdowns. Results include a
modern nadir for crude with U.S. prices averaging less than $17
per barrel in April.
"No one expects the second quarter to be anything but
bizarre," said Bob Watson, chief executive of Abraxas Petroleum
Corp, which produces in two shale basins. It got
through the quarter thanks to hedges that locked in higher
prices, said Watson.
U.S. shale is set to report the worst operating results,
excluding impairments, since the last oil bust in 2016,
according to a Reuters analysis of financial data from 10 top
producers in the sector.
ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent producer, kicks
off earnings on Thursday and is expected to swing to a per share
loss of 49 cents, from a $1.40 profit a year ago, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Most major shale firms are expected to post quarterly losses
in coming days, including Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG
Resources, Parsley Energy and Continental
Resources, according to Refinitiv.
Lower prices prompted shale firms to curtail about 2 million
barrels of oil in April and May to avoid larger losses. Volumes
recovered somewhat in June as prices rebounded to about $38 a
barrel.
"April and May were abysmal," said Regina Mayor, global head
of energy at consultants KPMG.
June's partial lift showed "people need the cash," said
Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of market researcher IHSMarkit.
But the rebound will prove temporary, he said with
production by U.S. shale firms continuing to decline "over the
next year or so," said Yergin in an interview.
“It’s ingrained into your DNA to bring volume online and do
what you can to sustain volumes,” David Dell'Osso, operations
chief at shale producer Parsley.
Investors will listen for clues to the price needed to
return equipment to the field, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager
at energy investors BP Capital Fund Advisors.
Shale firms could write down an estimated $300 billion in
assets starting this quarter, pushing some out of compliance
with loan covenants and sparking new bankruptcies, according to
accounting and consulting firm Deloitte.
Chesapeake Energy and Whiting Petroleum were among 18
producers that filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter, up
from five in the first quarter, according to law firm Haynes and
Boone.
Many shale properties are "simply not economically viable
even at today's stronger prices," said Dan Eberhart, a private
equity investor and CEO of oilfield services firm Canary, LLC.
The industry already was scorned by investors frustrated by
a decade of poor returns - shale has had net negative free cash
flow of $300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte. A key
index, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
, is down 45% year to date.
