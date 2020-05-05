ABS CBN : Philippine bourse halts trading of ABS-CBN after broadcaster's shutdown

Philippines' ABS-CBN Corp and ABS-CBN Holdings Corp shares were suspended from trading on Wednesday after the telecoms regulator ordered it to shut down its operations, the stock exchange said.

The media conglomerate went off air on Tuesday night, complying with telecoms regulator's order as a parliament dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte's allies have yet to renew the network's license.

In a notice, the Philippine Stock Exchange said the trading suspension would be lifted on Thursday, allowing investors to digest the news. The license of the country's top broadcaster expired on May 4.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)