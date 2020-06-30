Log in
ABSA GROUP LIMITED
ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/30
85.3 ZAR   -3.75%
04:34pABSA : Resumption of Foreign Exchange Operations
PU
06/19ABSA : Arranges Dangote Cement NGN 100 Billion Bond Issuance
PU
06/12ABSA : Celebrates Separation Programme From Barclays
AQ
Absa : Resumption of Foreign Exchange Operations

06/30/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

30 June 2020

Following discussions with the Central Bank of Kenya, we have worked through their concerns and are pleased to inform our customers and stakeholders that, effective Thursday, 16 April 2020, Absa Bank Kenya PLC (Absa Kenya) resumed its foreign exchange operations as an authorized dealer.
Absa Kenya remains committed to being a constructive participant in Kenya's financial markets for the benefit of all our customers and stakeholders. We thank the Central Bank of Kenya for supporting us to resolve this matter promptly. For further details, please reach out to Charles Wokabi on Charles.wokabi@absa.africa

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 20:33:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 78 708 M 4 533 M 4 533 M
Net income 2020 9 771 M 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 70 650 M 4 072 M 4 069 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 38 472
Free-Float 79,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 114,30 ZAR
Last Close Price 88,62 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Daniel Mminele Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Quinn Finance Director & Director
Colin Beggs Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Bambatha Matlare Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-40.64%4 243
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-27.30%40 020
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-12.54%38 120
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-31.09%12 339
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-40.76%12 062
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.72%5 827
