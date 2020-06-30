Absa : Resumption of Foreign Exchange Operations

30 June 2020
Following discussions with the Central Bank of Kenya, we have worked through their concerns and are pleased to inform our customers and stakeholders that, effective Thursday, 16 April 2020, Absa Bank Kenya PLC (Absa Kenya) resumed its foreign exchange operations as an authorized dealer.
Absa Kenya remains committed to being a constructive participant in Kenya's financial markets for the benefit of all our customers and stakeholders. We thank the Central Bank of Kenya for supporting us to resolve this matter promptly. For further details, please reach out to Charles Wokabi on Charles.wokabi@absa.africa
Disclaimer
