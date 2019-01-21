Log in
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE (ABT)
Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/21/2019

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on February 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2019.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute

Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT to enforce asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s remote digital workforces. Patented Absolute Persistence™ is embedded in the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 26 other manufacturers’ devices for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and follow us at @absolutecorp.

©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 98,2 M
EBIT 2019 6,46 M
Net income 2019 4,49 M
Finance 2019 33,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,90
P/E ratio 2020 37,86
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 246 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,90 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Errol Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Covell Chief Information Officer
Gregory R. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE3.75%246
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.93%112 527
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.40%100 169
ACCENTURE6.69%100 131
VMWARE, INC.7.68%60 525
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.10%59 173
