Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Absolute
(TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08
per share on its common shares, payable in cash on February 27, 2019 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2019.
Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection
89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable
provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.
About Absolute
Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect
devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on
and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof
endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT to enforce
asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s
remote digital workforces. Patented Absolute Persistence™ is embedded in
the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 26 other manufacturers’ devices
for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of
deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and
follow us at @absolutecorp.
©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and
PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation.
For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the
information contained in this press release.
