Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Absolute Software    ABT   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE

(ABT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/19 04:00:00 pm
7.83 CAD   -0.25%
06:14pABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/05ABSOLUTE : Strengthens Executive Team to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth
BU
05/07ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the leader in endpoint resilience, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on August 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2019.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute
Absolute provides visibility and resilience for every endpoint with self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management to protect devices, data, applications, and users — on and off the corporate network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations, only Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint, remediate vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face of insider and external threats. Absolute’s patented Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over 12,000 customers worldwide. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn here and on Twitter here.

©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this news release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
06:14pABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/05ABSOLUTE : Strengthens Executive Team to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth
BU
05/22ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : New research by Absolute reveals endpoint security tools fai..
AQ
05/07ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06ABSOLUTE : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/30ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : quaterly earnings release
04/30ABSOLUTE TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO MAY C : the Jeffries 2019 Software Conference and..
PU
04/30ABSOLUTE TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO MAY C : the Jefferies 2019 Software Conference an..
BU
04/22ABSOLUTE : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Resul..
BU
04/22ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 98,6 M
EBIT 2019 10,2 M
Net income 2019 7,12 M
Finance 2019 36,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,4x
P/E ratio 2020 41,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 326 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,23  $
Last Close Price 7,83  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Errol Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Covell Chief Information Officer
Gregory R. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE1.55%249
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.86%132 668
ACCENTURE38.16%124 128
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.13%112 569
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.95%73 018
VMWARE, INC.27.13%71 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group