Absolute : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
0
02/04/2019 | 04:01pm EST
Reports 505% Increase in Net Income and 88% Increase in Adjusted
EBITDA(1)
Absolute (TSX:
ABT) (“Absolute” or the “Company”), the endpoint visibility and control
company, today announced financial results for the three and six month
periods ended December 31, 2018. All dollar figures are unaudited and
stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
“I am very pleased to have joined Absolute at such an exciting time for
the company as well as in the broader endpoint security market,” said
Christy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer at Absolute. “Endpoint resilience
is an enterprise requirement that Absolute is uniquely positioned to
address together with our strategic OEM partners. Our platform enables
our unique resilience and intelligence capabilities that span across
vendors and platforms to hundreds of millions of devices. These
capabilities position us well for continued innovation to deliver
against this critical customer need through focused execution.”
Key Financial Metrics
Total revenue in Q2-F2019 was $24.4 million, representing a
year-over-year increase of 5%. Year-to-date total revenue was $48.7
million, representing an increase of 5% over the prior year-to-date
period.
Commercial recurring revenue in Q2-F2019 was $23.4 million,
representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. Year-to-date commercial
recurring revenue was $46.6 million, representing an increase of 6%
over the prior year-to-date period.
The Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) Base at December 31, 2018, was $95.3
million, representing an increase of 6% year-over-year and 2%
sequentially.
The Enterprise(2) sector portion of the ACV Base increased
12% year-over-year and was up 3% sequentially. Enterprise customers
represented 53% of the ACV Base at December 31, 2018.
The Government(2) sector portion of the ACV Base increased
17% year-over-year and was up 4% sequentially. Government customers
represented 12% of the ACV Base at December 31, 2018.
The Education(2) sector portion of the ACV Base decreased
4% from the prior year and increased 1% sequentially. Education
customers represented 35% of the ACV Base at December 31, 2018.
Net ACV Retention from existing Absolute customers was 101% during
Q2-F2019, compared with 100% in Q2-F2018.
Incremental ACV from New Customers was $1.0 million in Q2-F2019
compared to $1.1 million in Q2-F2018.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q2-F2019 was $4.5 million, or 18% of revenue,
compared with $2.4 million, or 10% of revenue, in Q2-F2018.
Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, or 18% of revenue,
compared with $3.7 million, or 8% of revenue, in the prior
year-to-date period.
Cash generated from operating activities in Q2-F2019 was $1.9 million
compared with $3.2 million in Q2-F2018. Year-to-date cash from
operating activities was $5.9 million compared with $5.3 million in
the prior year-to-date period.
Absolute paid a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per common share during
Q2-F2019.
Products and Organizational Developments
In November 2018, Christy Wyatt was appointed as Chief Executive
Officer, and subsequently joined the Board of Directors. Ms. Wyatt has
a long history of scaling high-growth technology companies. Ms. Wyatt
began her career as a software engineer and rose through the executive
leadership ranks at a number of globally recognized technology
companies. She has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Top 50 Women
Entrepreneurs in America, CEO of the Year by Information Security
Global Excellence Awards, and one of Fierce Wireless’s Most
Influential Women in Wireless.
In December 2018, we executed a site license agreement with one of the
largest K-12 school districts in the U.S. to enforce safe and secure
desktop, laptop and tablet usage amongst its students and staff.
In December 2018, we completed Application Persistence for Dell Data
Guardian and Dell Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise (“ESSE”),
enabling Dell endpoint applications for data protection, advanced
threat prevention and encryption to remain present and resilient.
Application Persistence, which uses Absolute’s patented Persistence
technology, monitors the health of applications across a device
ecosystem and remediates those that have been compromised.
In November 2018, we announced a new strategic partnership with VAIO
Corporation to enhance endpoint security capabilities by integrating
patented Absolute Persistence technology within the new VAIO Pro PA
and VAIO A12 models. Together, VAIO and Absolute enable organizations
to minimize risk and protect their data despite increasing mobility of
remote workers and diminishing defense offered by the traditional
network perimeter.
In December 2018, we completed a new GDPR Compliance report
identifying sensitive GDPR endpoint data that automatically scans for
identifiers from all 31 European Economic Area (“EEA”) countries –
providing last mile assurance for any lost or stolen devices, where
proving absence of a breach is critical in the first 72 hours.
In November 2018, the Absolute Reach Library was expanded with new
query and remediation scripts, bringing the total number of scripts
available to 44 at December 31, 2018. These scripts enable customers
to further automate their endpoint management, hygiene, and
vulnerability remediation across every endpoint, on and off the
corporate network. The new scripts include automated workflows to
conduct diagnostics across a fleet of endpoint devices, disable
intrusive operating system processes, clear and restore tampered
endpoint host files, reset administrative account passwords and modify
administrative privileges.
During Q2-F2019, the Company’s Board of Directors was reduced in size
to six members.
Summary of Key Financial Metrics
USD Millions, except per share data
Q2
YTD
F2019
F2018
Change
F2019
F2018
Change
Revenue
Commercial recurring(3)
$
23.4
$
22.1
6%
$
46.6
$
43.8
6%
Other
$
1.0
$
1.1
(8%)
$
2.1
$
2.4
(9%)
Total
$
24.4
$
23.2
5%
$
48.7
$
46.2
5%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
4.5
$
2.4
88%
$
8.6
$
3.7
135%
As a percentage of revenue
18%
10%
18%
8%
Net Income (Loss)
$
1.8
$
(0.3)
505%
$
3.0
$
(0.5)
613%
Per share (basic)
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.07
$
(0.01)
Per share (diluted)
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.07
$
(0.01)
Cash from operating activities
$
1.9
$
3.2
(40%)
$
5.9
$
5.3
13%
Dividends paid
$
2.4
$
2.5
(3%)
$
4.9
$
5.0
(2%)
Per share (CAD)
$
0.08
$
0.08
-
$
0.16
$
0.16
-
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
$
34.2
$
33.4
2%
Total assets
$
90.2
$
92.3
(2%)
Deferred revenue
$
131.7
$
136.3
(3%)
Common shares outstanding
40.6
40.1
1%
Notes:
“Adjusted EBITDA” is used as a profitability measure. Please refer to
the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of our Q2-F2019 MD&A for further
discussion on this measure.
In Q1-F2019, we modified the allocation of some customer accounts
between industry verticals, primarily the allocation of some
quasi-governmental organizations from the Enterprise vertical to the
Government vertical, which was previously included in the Public
vertical. This reallocation was applied retrospectively, and has
resulted in a revision to previously reported ACV Base and ACV Base
growth figures for those verticals in historical periods. Please refer
to the “Annual Contract Value Base” section of our Q2-F2019
MD&A.
Commercial recurring revenue represents revenue derived from Cloud
Services (as defined in our Q2-F2019 MD&A) and recurring managed
professional services, both of which are included as part of our ACV
Base. Other revenue represents revenue derived from non-recurring
professional services and ancillary product lines, including consumer
products.
F2019 Corporate Outlook
The Company is updating its outlook for F2019 as follows:
The Company continues to expect revenue to be between $96.0 million
and $99.0 million, representing 3% to 6% annual growth;
The Company is increasing its expectation for Adjusted EBITDA from
between 14% and 17% of revenue to between 16% and 19% of revenue;
The Company continues to expect cash from operating activities to be
between 10% and 14% of revenue; and
The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be between
$3.5 million and $4.0 million.
The foregoing expectations constitute forward-looking information and
financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary
statement below.
Quarterly Dividend
On January 21, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of
CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on February 27,
2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6,
2019.
Quarterly Filings
Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and Interim Condensed
Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto for Q2-F2019 can
be obtained today from Absolute’s corporate website at www.absolute.com.
The documents will also be available at www.sedar.com.
Non-IFRS Measures and Definitions
Throughout this press release, the Company refers to a number of
measures that the Company believes are meaningful in the assessment of
the Company’s performance. All these metrics are nonstandard measures
under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“), and are
unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other
companies. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is
meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results or
cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a
discussion of the purpose of these non-IFRS measures, please refer to
the Company’s Q2-F2019 MD&A on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
These measures, as well as their method of calculation or reconciliation
to IFRS measures, are as follows:
1) ACV Base, Net ACV Retention and ACV from New Customers As
the majority of the Company’s customer contracts are sold under
multiyear term licenses, there is a significant lag between the timing
of the billing and the associated revenue recognition. As a result, the
Company focuses on the aggregate annualized value of its subscriptions
under contract, measured by Annual Contract Value, as an indicator of
its future revenues.
The ACV Base measures the amount of recurring annual revenue Absolute
will receive from its commercial customers under contract at a point in
time, and therefore is an indicator of the Company’s future revenue
streams. Net ACV Retention measures the percentage increase or decrease
in the Commercial ACV Base at the end of a period for the customers that
made up the Commercial ACV Base at the beginning of the same period.
This metric provides insight into the effectiveness of Absolute’s
customer retention and expansion functions. ACV from New Customers
measures the addition to the Commercial ACV Base from sales to new
commercial customers during the quarter.
We believe that increases in the amount of ACV from New Customers, and
improvement in the Company’s Net ACV Retention, will grow our Commercial
ACV Base and, in turn, our future revenues.
2) Adjusted EBITDA Management believes that analyzing
operating results exclusive of significant noncash items or items not
controllable in the period provides a useful measure of the Company’s
performance. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to earnings before
deducting interest and investment gains (losses), income taxes,
amortization of intangible assets and property and equipment, foreign
exchange gain or loss, share-based compensation, and restructuring and
reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits. The items excluded
in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA are share-based compensation,
amortization of intangibles, amortization of property and equipment, and
restructuring and reorganization charges and certain post-retirement
benefits.
3) Adjusted Operating Expenses A number of significant
noncash or nonrecurring expenses are reported in the Company’s Cost of
Revenue and Operating Expenses. Management believes that analyzing these
expenses exclusive of these noncash or nonrecurring items provides a
useful measure of the cash invested in the operations of its
business. The items excluded in the determination of Adjusted Operating
Expenses are share-based compensation, amortization of intangible
assets, amortization of property and equipment, and restructuring and
reorganization charges and certain post-retirement benefits. For a
description of the reasons these items are adjusted, please refer to the “Non-IFRS
Measures” section of the Q2-F2019 MD&A.
About Absolute
Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect
devices, data, applications and users against theft or attack—both on
and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof
endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT to enforce
asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s
remote digital workforces. Patented Absolute Persistence™ is embedded in
the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 24 other manufacturers’ devices
for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of
deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and
follow us at @absolutecorp.
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States dollars) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,838,701
$
33,956,988
Short-term investments
372,316
372,316
Trade and other receivables
11,277,046
17,302,871
Income tax receivable
338,294
345,228
Prepaid expenses and other
2,235,465
2,455,977
Contract acquisition assets – current
6,940,422
6,810,142
55,002,244
61,243,522
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
5,161,887
5,962,829
DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS
23,610,605
23,318,605
CONTRACT ACQUISITION ASSETS
5,370,862
5,405,987
GOODWILL
1,100,000
1,100,000
$
90,245,598
$
97,030,943
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Trade and other payables
$
13,682,691
$
13,676,397
Income taxes payable
24,100
407,226
Accrued warranty
190,000
270,000
Deferred revenue – current
74,329,344
75,325,574
88,226,135
89,679,197
DEFERRED REVENUE
57,326,556
63,861,112
145,552,691
153,540,309
CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY
Share capital
70,725,845
68,362,445
Equity reserve
37,701,562
36,972,197
Treasury shares
(359,973
)
(359,973
)
Deficit
(163,374,527
)
(161,484,035
)
(55,307,093
)
(56,509,366
)
$
90,245,598
$
97,030,943
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(Expressed in United States dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Six months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUE
$
24,446,301
$
23,212,319
$
48,749,866
$
46,210,009
COST OF REVENUE
3,179,779
3,652,728
6,468,183
7,215,495
GROSS MARGIN
21,266,522
19,559,591
42,281,683
38,994,514
OPERATING EXPENSES
Sales and marketing
9,103,064
10,058,197
18,728,264
20,448,778
Research and development
4,466,077
4,915,532
9,492,483
10,331,785
General and administration
4,096,060
3,000,526
7,207,063
6,123,976
Share-based compensation
1,189,284
375,641
2,508,809
1,203,000
18,854,485
18,349,896
37,936,619
38,107,539
OPERATING INCOME
2,412,037
1,209,695
4,345,064
886,975
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest income, net
71,646
14,299
147,328
20,632
Foreign exchange loss
(74,725
)
(24,216
)
(113,763
)
(110,246
)
(3,079
)
(9,917
)
33,565
(89,614
)
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,408,958
1,199,778
4,378,629
797,361
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(646,000
)
(1,549,000
)
(1,352,000
)
(1,291,000
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,762,958
$
(349,222
)
$
3,026,629
$
(493,639
)
BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
$
0.07
$
(0.01
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC
40,483,250
39,993,620
40,394,608
39,888,593
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’
Deficiency
(Expressed in United States dollars) (Unaudited)
Share Capital
Number of Common shares
Amount
Equity reserve
Treasury Shares
Deficit
Total
BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2017
39,681,749
$
64,875,130
$
36,254,893
$
(499,443
)
$
(154,354,741
)
$
(53,724,161
)
Shares issued on options exercised
261,125
1,727,195
(380,068
)
-
-
1,347,127
Shares issued under Employee Share Purchase Plan
47,616
198,875
-
-
-
198,875
Shares issued under Phantom Share Unit Plan
37,846
218,604
(218,604
)
-
-
-
Shares issued under Performance and Restricted Share Unit plan
29,443
162,819
(162,819
)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,078,325
-
-
1,078,325
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(5,022,853
)
(5,022,853
)
Net loss and total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(493,639
)
(493,639
)
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2017
40,057,779
$
67,182,623
$
36,571,727
$
(499,443
)
$
(159,871,233
)
$
(56,616,326
)
Shares issued on options exercised
73,625
491,979
(188,438
)
-
-
303,541
Shares issued under Employee Share Purchase Plan
51,861
241,839
-
-
-
241,839
Shares issued under Phantom Share Unit Plan
12,966
79,182
(79,182
)
-
-
-
Shares issued under Performance and Restricted Share Unit plan
77,800
440,003
(588,655
)
139,470
-
(9,182
)
Shares repurchased and cancelled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid
(49,800
)
(73,181
)
-
-
-
(245,423
)
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,256,745
-
-
1,256,745
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(5,045,052
)
(5,045,052
)
Net income and total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
3,604,492
3,604,492
BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2018
40,224,231
$
68,362,445
$
36,972,197
$
(359,973
)
$
(161,484,035
)
$
(56,509,366
)
Shares issued on options exercised
145,475
974,560
(240,190
)
-
-
734,370
Shares issued under Employee Share Purchase Plan
45,616
202,653
-
-
-
202,653
Shares issued under Phantom Share Unit Plan
7,872
43,646
(43,646
)
-
-
-
Shares issued under Performance and Restricted Share Unit plan
210,903
1,142,541
(1,142,541
)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,155,742
-
-
2,155,742
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(4,917,121
)
(4,917,121
)
Net income and total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
3,026,629
3,026,629
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2018
40,634,097
$
70,725,845
$
37,701,562
$
(359,973
)
$
(163,374,527
)
$
(55,307,093
)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017