Absolute Software : New Absolute Research Reveals That Endpoint Security Tools Fail, Reliably and Predictably

04/17/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

One hundred percent of endpoint security tools eventually fail; complexity of device controls causes security gaps and significant risks

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the leader in endpoint resilience, today revealed that endpoint security tools and agents fail, reliably and predictably, based on findings from its new 2019 Global Endpoint Security Trends Report. From there, every additional security tool only amplifies complexity and increases the probability of failure and decay, in turn, exposing the dangers of equating IT security spending with security and risk maturity. The study analyzed data from six million devices and one billion change events over the course of a year.

The endpoint has quickly become valuable real estate for security tools and controls, as traditional network perimeters have given way to cloud-based models in support of the digital workforce. Global security spending is forecast to reach $128 billion by 2020 with endpoint security spend comprising 24 percent of that total(1), and yet, over 70 percent of breaches originate on the endpoint.

The complexity of endpoint device controls creates a false sense of security among organizations while, in reality, causing security gaps and significant risks due to regular and reliable tool failure. Staggering findings on endpoint security degradation include:

  • 42 percent of all endpoints are unprotected at any given time
  • Two percent of endpoint agents fail per week, meaning 100 percent of endpoint security tools eventually fail – no tool is immune
  • 28 percent of all endpoints are unprotected by anti-malware with 21 percent of these endpoints unprotected due to outdated or broken agents and 7 percent due to missing agents
  • 100 percent of devices will have failed encryption controls at least once within one year
  • Almost 1 in 5 devices become unreachable due to client management tool failures
  • Client patch management agents fail around 50 percent more often than encryption agents

As cybercrime threatens to cost the world $6 billion annually in damages by 2021, organizations need to address these issues. IT and security teams must be able to better understand what is happening on their devices and respond to suspicious events to reduce security failures. Organizations should analyze the tools already in use to identify blind spots or opportunities to strengthen their defenses before adding more security controls.

“Evolving security threats have caused enterprises to layer on more and more endpoint controls, increasing complexity, impacting performance, and in some cases the collision of these controls is leaving the endpoint exposed,” said Christy Wyatt, chief executive officer at Absolute. “This complexity of the landscape is making it increasingly difficult for IT and security to have visibility and control. Our research shows the vulnerability that is introduced when critical security controls collide or decay over time. In other words, increased security spending does not increase safety.”

The “2019 Endpoint Security Trends” report analyzes data compiled over the course of a year by Absolute’s security research team. The devices represent data from 12,000 anonymized organizations across North America and Europe, and a third-party research organization was commissioned to conduct in-depth, exploratory interviews with senior executives from Fortune 500 companies to offer context to the findings.

For additional details or to review the findings, download the complete report.

About Absolute

Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT organizations to enforce asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s remote digital workforces. Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology is embedded in the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 22 other leading manufacturers’ devices for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and follow us on Twitter at @absolutecorp.

©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this press release.

(1) Source: Morgan Stanley 2016. Cybersecurity: Rethinking Security


© Business Wire 2019
