Absolute : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced it will host a conference call on Friday November 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss its fiscal 2019 first quarter results. Steve Munford, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

A press release announcing the quarterly results will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT) that same day. The corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements will also be made available at www.absolute.com.

All interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Friday, November 9, 2018 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, please dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation code 8690248.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.absolute.com and https://bit.ly/2ykLg6Z. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Absolute

Absolute provides visibility and resilience for every endpoint with self-healing endpoint security and always-connected IT asset management to protect devices, data, applications and users — on and off the network. Bridging the gap between security and IT operations, only Absolute gives enterprises visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint, remediate vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face of insider and external threats. Absolute’s patented Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over 12,000 customers worldwide. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us at @absolutecorp.

©2018 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. Absolute and Persistence are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005095/en/