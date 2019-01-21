Absolute : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday February 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results. Christy Wyatt, Absolute’s Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

A press release announcing the quarterly results will be issued that same day after the close of markets and the corresponding financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com.

All interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Monday, February 11, 2019 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, please dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation code 7889928.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.absolute.com and https://bit.ly/2RDIhBq. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Absolute

Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT to enforce asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s remote digital workforces. Patented Absolute Persistence™ is embedded in the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 26 other manufacturers’ devices for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and follow us at @absolutecorp.

©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this press release.

